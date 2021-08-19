Shapovalov defeated Cincinnati Omnium

As was the case at the National Bank Open last week, Canadian Denis Shapovalov lost again early in the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday night.

This time he lost in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 at the hands of Frenchman Benoit Payer. This is the fourth consecutive defeat for Shapovalov, whose last victory goes back to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in July, against Russia’s Karen Khachanov (30.NS).

It was the fourth confrontation between the two men, but it was the first on solid ground. The French had the upper hand three times.

“Shabu”, 10th racket in the world and ranked sixth in the tournament, got a pass in the first round.

Meanwhile, the duo (50) defeated Serbian Miomir Kekmanovic (58th place).NS) in the first round.

The winner will now cross with the winner of the match between American John Isner (26 .).NS) and Italian Jannik Sinner (15 .)NS) in the next round.

Auger-Alessem must wait

In addition, Quebecer Félix Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to start his doubles path, in the company of New Zealander Marcus Daniel, but the rain decided otherwise.

Their confrontation against Americans Steve Johnson and Austin Krajesek was postponed until Wednesday.

FAA 17NS In the world in singles, Khachanov must also face.

