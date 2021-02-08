Pirates win Super Bowl, 7 titles for Tom Brady

(Tampa) Even at the age of 43, Tom Brady continues to write his legend.

Brady threw three touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay pirate team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 9-31 Sunday night to win 55H Energy.

Brady once again performed strongly in the NFL’s hottest game and was named League 55th Player of the Year on Sunday night. He completed 21 of his 29 passes for an aerial gain from 201 yards.

“Being here and having this experience with this group of players is exceptional. Brady said this team will be the world champions forever. Nobody can take it from us.”

Despite his age, Brady doesn’t seem ready to pass the torch. And he’s not thinking of retiring either.

Simply hinted “we’ll be back.”

In his seventh Super Bowl Ring victory, Brady threw two passes for relegation to Rob Gronkowski and one to Antonio Brown, two players who were not in contract when the veteran midfielder decided to join the Buccaneers.

Brady became the second midfield player in history to lead two different teams to the Super Bowl title, after Peyton Manning, with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

“I’m not making comparisons,” said Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Living with this group of players, it’s exceptional. All of these victories are special. We knew we were facing a good team and we got the job done. ”

Leonard Fornett ran back making a 16 carrying 89-yard gains and a pioneer. He added four receptions for 46 yard gains.

The Buccaneers, which were the first team in history to play the Super Bowl at their home, were crowned NFL Champions for the second time. They easily defeated the Oakland Riders 48-21 on January 26, 2003.

“This victory goes to the coaching staff and the players.” Bruce Ariane, who at the age of 68 became the oldest coach in the Super Bowl, said, “I have done absolutely nothing.

The Chiefs, the Super Bowl champion, had a tough night in attack and defense. They haven’t scored any touchdowns for the first time since Patrick Mahomes was the primary midfielder and for the first time since November 19, 2017.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all,” said Chiefs Andy Reid, head coach. I thought we’d get there and play like all the other teams. It didn’t happen and we should give them credit. ”

Mahomes had to evade defensive pressure from the Buccaneers on several occasions and completed 26 of 49 attempts by air for a gain of 270 yards. He was the victim of two objections.

“Obviously I didn’t play the way I wanted to,” Mahomes said. All we can do is leave everything on the ground. I found the guys they did. ”

Harrison Butker gave all the Chiefs points, and hit three hits.

The Chiefs were looking to become the first team to win the Super Bowl for two years in a row since the Patriots, in the 2003 and 2004 seasons, when Brady was driving them.

Almost perfect match

The Chiefs opened scoring in the middle of the first quarter on their second attack streak of the night.

The Kansas City team moved the ball so well that it stopped at the pirate streak 31. Pottker scored a field goal from 49 yards, giving his team a 3–0 lead.

Brady was quick to respond, organizing an eight-match, 70-yard attacking series. The veteran midfielder completed four assists and the most recent, at Gronkowski’s hand, gave the Pirates a 7-3 lead.

The Florida team threatened to just catch the ball but were unable to add any points to the scoreboard. At the goal gate, Brady threw a perfect pass to line player Joe Haig, but the latter dropped it. Ronald Jones then ran into the Chiefs defense twice and the pirates made a test turn.

It was just a put off for the Buccaneers, who particularly benefited from the penalty spot to score a second touchdown.

Brady threw a pass that skewed Fortnite and was intercepted by Teran Matthew. However, Chiefs Cornerback Charvarius Ward was penalized for backing away and canceling Matthew’s theft. Brady accepted that second chance by throwing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Gronkowski.

Mahomes returned to action after a few minutes, and completed six passes for 44 yards. Butker closed the advance to 14-6 with a 34-yard minute kick.

The lack of discipline of bosses was costly again towards the end of the first half. Bashoud Breland first received a foul of 34 yards and Matteo was punished for fouling, giving the Pirates eight yards. Brady threw a swift pass into the final zone for Brown, extending the lead to 21-6.

The Weeknd’s halftime show seems to bring to life the comeback of Clyde Edwards Hellyer. After rallying only 17 yards in the first half, Edwards-Helaire had a fast 36 yards, but the Chiefs couldn’t turn those yards into a drop. Pottker scored a field goal from 52 yards to close his team on 12 points.

When they recovered the ball, the pirates dealt a heavy blow to the bosses with a drop. After a big game of 25 yards from Gronkowski, Fournette ran the ball 27 yards into the finish area.