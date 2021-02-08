What do you watch on TV on Sunday?

Here are some suggestions for shows and movies to watch on French TV on Sunday, February 7:

99 reasons to love

Originally from Beauce, Fabien Cloutier appreciates being in Montreal. For him, the city has many attractions. It chimes, among other things, with shopping on Saint Catherine Street, a stroll in Chinatown and a visit to the entertainment district.

Sunday, 1 at noon, sweeping.

“Enjoy”

As cold days follow each other, snow builds up and curfews continue, the dietitian has a great idea for a good time: setting up a tailored menu for a successful TV evening. There is no shortage of attractive ideas.

Sunday, 2 p.m., ICI-Canada Télé Radio.

“emergency exit”

Dominic Purcell becomes a bad cop in this flick. While he has to deal with having a terrible kid in the cinema, he’s forced to bring out his best, because a place of law enforcement is being stormed by a storm. It is counterproductive everywhere.

Dimanche, 15h30, addikTV.

The goose that lays the golden eggs

Back in a new period of time, the generous hen still has many winners at home. Julie Holly and Sebastian Benoit talk to six participants who play roulette and doors in hopes of answering the big question: “The egg or the envelope?”

Sunday, 5:30 pm, VAT.

‘Super Bowl LV’

The most important game in American football is Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, against Patrick Mahoms’ Kansas City Chiefs, as he seeks a second successive victory. The honor of presenting a halftime show went to Canadian The Weeknd.

Sunday, 6:30 pm RDS.

‘Dangerous business’

Set to become a star, young Tom Cruise has the intention of partying in this teen comedy. Joel desires to take full advantage of his parents’ absence, with encouragement from a friend, and allows himself to be drawn into a real whirlwind when he trusts a prostitute.

Sunday, 7 p.m., take 2.

“Owns more than me”

Far from all the gritty humor comics we’re used to, Adam Sandler plays a man totally devastated and stunned after the attacks of September 11, 2001, when his young family was destroyed. A meeting with an old friend (Don Cheadle) will allow him to come out of his slumber.

Sunday 8 pm, max.