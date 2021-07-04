Pope Francis, 84, underwent surgery for colitis

Pope Francis, 84, underwent a “scheduled” operation in Rome on Sunday for colitis.

The Pope was admitted to the A. Gemelli Hospital in the Italian capital, where he underwent «Planned surgery for symptomatic diverticulitis».

«The Holy Father responded well to the intervention performed under general anaesthesia»According to a statement issued by the Vatican shortly before midnight (local time).

Pope suffers from potentially painful inflammation of diverticula, hernias, or sacs that form on the walls of the digestive tract and increase in frequency with age.

One possible complication of this condition is stricture, which is a narrowing of the intestine.

Photo by AFP St. Pierre Square

The Pope arrived around 3:00 PM (local time) by car, unaccompanied, accompanied by his driver and close collaborator. He could spend five days recovering in a room on the tenth floor of the hospital.

On a state visit to France, Italian President Sergio Mattarella sent a message of support to the Pope by passing it on to him «Loving thoughts for all Italians».

The solidarity demonstrations streamed on the Facebook website of the official Vatican Agency. «May the Holy Spirit guide the surgeon’s hand»He wrote for example Pina, a Sicilian believer.