Prestige productions presented online

In the world of cinema, the new school year is now taking place on platforms and theaters. On its own, the Internet broadcaster Netflix, who presented Thursday at the Venice Film Festival dog powerWritten by Jane Campion, he will be presenting at least 42 new feature films by the end of the year, some of which will likely be selected at the upcoming awards ceremony. To get a clearer picture, we’ve discovered 10 prestigious productions that will hit the platforms in the coming weeks.

Marc Andre Loser

Journalism

idiot ball

Sorry, your browser does not support videos



The fifth feature film by Melanie Laurent as director, based on the novel by Victoria Maas. Lou de La Age plays a young woman at the end of the 19th centurye Century, forcibly to a women’s clinic announced a state of hysteria. Her fate, as well as that of the nurse who takes care of her (Mélanie Laurent), will be decided by the “Bal des folles” organized by the clinic’s director each year.

idiot ball It will be released for the first time at the Toronto Film Festival before being shown on Amazon Prime Video on September 17th.

bruising (killing)

Image provided by Netflix In addition to being the main title, Halle Berry expected a production bruising (killing).

This is Halle Berry’s first film as a director. The actress also plays the main role, the role of an athlete who specializes in mixed martial arts fights, who, after many setbacks, is trying to make a comeback. The movie so enticed Netflix that the online broadcaster was going to buy the rights to the exploitation for a sum that could reach about US$19 million, according to the newspaper. Monitor. The 2003 Academy Award winner said for her role in monster ball.

On Netflix November 24

do not search

Image provided by Netflix Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in do not searchAdam McKay movie

Having turned into biographical plays in recent years, Adam McKay (The Big ShortAnd vice) returns to pure comedy with do not search. Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, this feature film tells the story of two poor astronomers who embark on a massive media tour to warn humanity that a comet is headed toward Earth and about to destroy it. Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande and Mark Rylance are also part of the impressive cast who was a directorAnchorman – The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

On Netflix December 24

Everyone is talking about Jimmy (Everyone is talking about Jimmy)

Sorry, your browser does not support videos



After capturing the theatrical version of the hugely successful musical in England, director Jonathan Patrell is now showing a full-length film adaptation. Inspired by a true story, this musical tells the story of a Sheffield teenager who overcomes all prejudice – and bullying – to fulfill his dream of becoming a drag queen. Lauren Patel, Richard E. Grant, and Sarah Lancashire surround young Max Harwood, who is his first movie role.

Photo courtesy of AMAZON STUDIOS Max Harwood is a starEveryone is talking about JimmyFilm directed by Jonathan Patrell.

On Amazon Prime Video September 17th

pulsate

Photo courtesy of APPLE TV + Tom Hanks dancing pulsateFilm directed by Miguel Saposhnik

In this film set in a post-apocalyptic world, Tom Hanks plays a robotics engineer who develops a robot in his lair that will cost him to see his loyal canine companion on the day he won’t be able to do it himself. . But during a perilous journey in the deserts of the American West, the man finds that the current doesn’t really pass between his creature and his dog. In the credits for this film directed by Miguel Saposhnik, we also note the presence of Caleb Landry Jones, the recent winner of the Interpretation Award at the Cannes Film Festival thanks to his performance in nitram (Justin Kurzel).

On Apple TV + November 5

The hardest they fell

Sorry, your browser does not support videos



In keeping with the purest Western tradition, The hardest they fell It features a cast of the best actors including Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Damon Wayans Jr., all united around Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba. One plays a criminal who forms a gang to organize revenge when the other is released from prison. In his second feature film, Jeymes Samuel continues his exploration of the genre already taken up They die before dawn. The hardest they fell Chosen to unlock 65e London Festival next month.

Image provided by Netflix Zazzie Beetz and Jonathan Majors in The hardest they fellFilm directed by James Samuel

On Netflix November 3

the missing daughter

Image provided by Netflix Olivia Colman in the missing daughterFeature Film by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal is taking her first steps as a director this year. At this start, the actress chose to bring the novel to the screen Daughter of Darkness (stolen doll), by Italian author Elena Ferrante. Maggie Gyllenhaal also signed the adaptation herself, inviting Olivia Colman to play the story’s heroine, a divorced woman whose vacations on the Italian coast will prove more eventful than expected. This movie also stars Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard and Jesse Buckley. It is presented these days at the Venice Film Festival, where it competes for the Golden Lion.

On Netflix Dec 31

God’s hand (It was God’s hand)

Sorry, your browser does not support videos



Winner of the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film thanks to great beauty (great beauty) In 2014, this time Paolo Sorrentino presented his most intimate and personal feature film. Back in his adolescence, the film maker orchestrates an educational story at the heart of the late Diego Maradona’s arrival in Naples. The title of the film also evokes the expression the famous player used to qualify a hand-optional goal during a World Cup match. Also in the nomination for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Image provided by Netflix movie scene God’s handDi Paolo Sorrentino

On Netflix December 17

red notice

Sorry, your browser does not support videos



Dwayne Johnson meets Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director he filmed with Central Intelligence And Skyscraper. in a red notice, joined by co-stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Slip into the shoes of an FBI agent known for his ability to find criminals, the latter’s mission is to track down the world’s greatest art thief (camped by a translator). amazing woman) and a master crook (played by a translator free man). On paper, three of Hollywood’s biggest stars have already reunited punch.

Image provided by Netflix Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson red noticeDe Rawson Marshall Thurber movie

On Netflix November 12

Tag, tag… Boom!

Sorry, your browser does not support videos



He also directed his first feature film as a director, Lin-Manuel Miranda (in the heightsAnd Hamiltonpresents a semi-autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who died at the age of 35, and one of his most famous works rent. Andrew Garfield, who we’ll also see in theaters soon Tami Faye’s eyes, embodies a playwright, in the early ’90s, who questions the existence and pressures associated with pursuing an artistic career in New York. The script was written by Stephen Levinson, the series’ co-writer. Voss / Verdon.

Image provided by Netflix Andrew Garfield is the headline in Tag, tag… Boom!Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first feature film as a director.

On Netflix November 19