Montreal 4-2 win over Toronto

“Our team was very good at times, but it was bewildering at times as well.” In short, Mark Bergevin summed up the season for the Canadians. Against the best team in the Northern Division, Al Kindy chose to show his good side.

After losing their last three matches, CH defeated Toronto Maple Leaves 4-2 on Monday at the Bale Center. Prior to his visit to Montreal, Leaves had won six consecutive matches and nine of the last ten.

During this period, Aston Matthews and Mitchell Marner terrorized the opponents’ goalkeepers with 16 points (10 goals, 6 assists) and 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists) respectively.

One evening, Matthews and Marner didn’t shout much. Yes, Matthews has scored his 32nd goal this season with the help of his loyal partner. But except for this second period play, the two Leafs didn’t make much noise.

The relative silence of Matthews and Marner is attributed to a very powerful game played by Philip Danault. Kipcare won his match against Matthews, who scored his only goal while Nick Suzuki’s unit was on the ice.

“It’s my bread and butter. Danault indicated that I like the role, which is to play against the big lines. I’m happy, but I’m not satisfied.”

Dominic Ducharme had a happy hand by placing Paul Byron to the right of Danault and Thomas Tatar. Byron played well in defense and also had assists in both goals of the Tartars.

On the Blue Line, Geoff Petrie and Joel Edmundson took their action against Maple Leaves first streak.

The fragile team, as was the case for CH after three relapses, could have been breathing anxiously at the end of their second period. When John Tavares drew 2–2, he believed the visitors would maintain the momentum.

But Josh Anderson changed Sheldon Keefi’s team’s plans by scoring their 15th goal this year. Less than two minutes after a goal by Tavares, Anderson again showed his speed by taking off after a shot was blocked by defender Brett Colak. The big winger defeated Jack Campbell with a good shot in the wrist when he rushed into the opponent’s area.

“It was important to recover,” Anderson said. Especially after our last match against the Jets. We’ve ditched Jake [Allen]. He played well tonight [lundi]. The Leafs came second, but we did enough good things to win. “

Speaking of Allen, the New Brunswick goalkeeper responded with 23 shots to seal his second victory in just eleven matches (2-5-4).

Before reinforcements

Xavier Ouellet will slide back into the team’s hierarchy at the Blue Line. When John Merrill and Eric Gustafsson complete their mandatory seven-day quarantine, Olett is expected to return to the reserve team or resume his title as captain of the Laval missile. In his fourth game of the season for CH, Ulet performed well to the right of Alexander Romanov.

End of the sequence

Jack Campbell sets his sights on Toronto’s number one goalkeeper. In the absence of Frederick Andersen, the American set a record in the NHL by winning his first 11 start of the season. But there is always an end to a great story. The Dallas Stars selection in the first round suffered from his first setback this year, as he conceded three goals.

More stability

Geoff Petrie needed a change. Dominic Ducharme realized this by replacing him with his partner from the first weeks of the season, Joel Edmundson. It was the right choice. Petrie and Edmundson played a tough, defensive match, defeating trio Aston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and Alex Galchenyuk. At 26:46, Edmundson was CH’s most used defender.

One of the two

Whitewash in her previous four games in numerical superiority (0 on 9), Habs finally scored the goals. Nick Suzuki hit the target during a penalty kick by Zak Boghossian.

Jake Allen was clichéd to describe his feelings after his first victory in four matches. But to talk about Philip Danault and his influence on the big lines of the opposing team, the former Blues goalkeeper is talking again.

“Phil doesn’t have an easy role. It’s a job that only a few players want. He’s always up against the best. He loves it. He takes pride in reducing their chances of scoring. He doesn’t always have big numbers in the offensive plan because he’s sacrificing himself in defense. For me,” This is one of the toughest jobs in the NHL. ” – Jake Allen

Under Joel Edmundson, who played nearly 27 minutes, Alexander Romanov also put in a very good game to the left of Xavier Ouellet. The 21-year-old Russian led the team with seven strokes.

“Romanoff is getting better. He gets more confident. That’s what you want to see from a young player. He works hard. When strong, he makes an impact. Big names on the other side don’t like playing against him.” – Josh Anderson

Since Brendan Gallagher’s right thumb fractured there has been a large hole in the right flank along with Philip Danault and Thomas Tatar. In match four without Gallagher, Paul Byron was given a mandate to replace Gallagher. Ti-Paul passed his first test with two help and inspired the game against the dangerous unit of Aston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and Alex Galchiniuk.

“Paul is a fast man, and that’s his great asset. He can play in all lines. He can withstand great speed in three-sets. He is a strong player.” – Philip Danault

After three straight losses, Philip Danault described the victory over Maple Leaves as a personal win.

“It was important for us to recover. We knew we were going through a hard time. We showed a great personality. We got ourselves together. It’s really a huge victory for the character. Jake.” [Allen] He also saved some big balls. ” – Philip Danault