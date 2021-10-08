Quebec Solidere wants an organization to protect indigenous languages

François Legault would like to take concrete steps to initiate reconciliation with indigenous people rather than maintain semantic debates about the presence or absence of systemic racism.

Therefore, Quebec Solidere takes it very seriously.

The National Assembly is studying a bill on the French language and that’s very good, it’s important. But we don’t have to choose between protecting French and indigenous languages, we can do both , thinks Gabriel Nadeau Dubois, the parliamentary leader of Quebec Solidere (QS).

Parliamentary leader of Quebec Solidere, Gabriel Nadeau Dubois, believes that this law is a tangible gesture towards reconciliation with the indigenous population. Photo: The Canadian Press / Jacques Boasino

Quebeckers know what it means to experience the pain of losing your language. They are in a very good position to understand what the indigenous peoples of Quebec are going through. Quote from:Gabriel Nadeau Dubois, Parliamentary Leader of Quebec City Solidere

However, Richard Kistabich, an Anichinabe family member appointed to the global task force for a decade of work on indigenous languages, doesn’t think Quebecers are ready.

When their leader says there is no systematic racism… He shouted, indicating that the government, according to him, was proceeding from afar.

The law I propose QSQuebec solidarity It is based on three main pillars: recognition of the special status of indigenous languages, establishment of First Nations and Inuit language rights, and finally the establishment of the Aboriginal Languages ​​House.

The sign is translated into three languages: French, English and Cree Photo: M. O’Connor

To protect the French language, Quebecers have given themselves an institution, the Office québécois de la langue française, and a legal framework with Bill 101. We suggest we do the same for the indigenous languages. , supports Mr. Nadeau-Dubois during an interview with Espaces autochtones.

The mandate is ambitious and he gives it up. It is about memorizing, protecting and improving dozens of languages, But the government is responsible for the survival and promotion of indigenous languages He answers, explaining that his party is relying on the recommendations of the Vienna Commission, which investigated relations between indigenous peoples and certain public services in Quebec, to make such a proposal.

QS believes that Quebecers, who fear the disappearance of the French language, should be able to understand the concerns of indigenous peoples regarding their own languages. Photo: iStock

In addition, the House of Indigenous Languages ​​will work in plans QSQuebec solidarity , as’ OQLFOffice québécois de la langue française .

The organization will create immersion programmes, increase language clarity and work with Quebec institutions to provide programs and services in indigenous languages. It will also be led by a First Nations team.

It was not possible to budget for this project until the law proposed by him QSQuebec solidarity But Gabriel Nadeau Dubois estimates that this should not exceed 30 million a year, because this is the budget from which OQLFOffice québécois de la langue française .

We generally agree that more than 50 Aboriginal languages ​​are still used in Canada, which can be divided into 11 families. Photo: Canadian Parliament Library

Richard Kestapsch thinks so good idea , before adding that too Very colonial approach .

According to him, this project looks like this: They know how to activate our languages, not us .

QSQuebec solidarity However, he notes that his idea was considered in cooperation with the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples which is composed of members from different communities.

I doubt the word “listen”. We don’t want to be listened to, we want action. It is enough to hear. come on, let’s go! Quote from:Richard Kestapsch, member of the Global Task Force for a Decade of Action for Indigenous Languages

On the contrary, Benjamin Gingras, a member of the National Commission for the Indigenous People of Quebec Solidere and from the Anichinabe community of Timiskaming First Nation, considers this project anti-colonial.

It would be colonialism if imposed by the state of Quebec except that it was done from start to finish with the natives. , he says, showing that he understands Distrust by M. Kistabish.

Richard Kestapsch has very specific plans to protect Aboriginal languages. We must create protected spaces in institutions where we can use indigenous languages ​​as a working tool, not as an educational tool. , He said.

Anichinabe believes that the time for hiring teachers is over. Instead, we have to go see the old people who still speak the languages, record them, and distribute everything using the technologies available in Quebec today.

Reaction to Wendake

Announcement QSQuebec solidarity It was made in Wendake on Friday. According to Remy Vincent, the supreme leader of the Huron Wundat Nation, this was done without his warning.

Mr. Vincent posted a message on Facebook about this, citing it blatant disrespect .