Quentin Tarantino sued | Journalism

Une poursuite a été déposée mardi contre Quentin Tarantino. L’entreprise de production Miramax veut empêcher le cinéaste de mettre aux enchères sous format digital des clips inédits, des pages de scripts et des extraits audio de son film mythique Pulp Fiction.

Véronique Larocque

La Presse

Au début du mois, le réalisateur a dévoilé son intention de vendre sous forme de jeton non fongible (NFT) des séquences inédites de son film récipiendaire de la Palme d’Or à Cannes en 1994 ainsi que d’autres éléments reliés au long métrage.

Or, Miramax, qui a produit le film, affirme qu’une telle vente constitue une violation de ses droits d’auteur.

« La conduite de Tarantino a forcé Miramax à engager cette plainte […] In order to secure, preserve and protect its intellectual and contractual rights to one of the films in its most famous catalog,” Miramax says in its lawsuit.

Quentin Tarantino’s lawyer asserts that in this case, his client is acting in accordance with the “reserved rights” at his disposal.

The The Hollywood Reporter He points out that “reserved rights” and its aftermath are the crux of the dispute, as cinema films did not exist in the early 1990s, when the film was shot.

Released in cinemas in 1994, Pulp Fictionstarring Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta, and won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1995.

With the Associated Press