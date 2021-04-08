Rage Against The Machine will be at FEQ in 2022

The group announced their world tour on Thursday. The FEQQuebec Summer Festival The news broke a few minutes after the US team posted the dates on their website.

In 2020 Summer Festival ticket sales are off to a very good start. According to programming director Luis Belavance, the presence of Fury against the machine She has a lot to do with it. It’s a group that hasn’t been together for 10 years and hasn’t been around widely for 20 years, and there’s the current context in the world that reinforces their message, they’ve gained a lot of importance. For the festival, it was an opportunity not to be missed.

At this time of year, programming is more advanced than usual. For the time being, no further announcements are planned.

The FEQ Quebec Summer Festival He wants to hold a copy in 2021 from July 8-18, but is still waiting for details from public health.

Fury against the machine Will be in Bluesfest In Ottawa, the day before their stop in Quebec.

The FEQQuebec Summer Festival 2022 will be held from July 7 to 17. The permits will be up for sale this coming winter.

In addition, the Videotron Center announced Thursday that the tour This is not a drill Roger Waters will stop here. The immersive experience of the classics home country It will be presented on Sunday 17th July 2022.