Ramez Zerrougui renews in Twente until 2024

More than matches have become a key element of the selection, today Ramez Al-Zarrouqi has extended his contract with FC Twente until 2024. The news that promotes the rise of a mediator called for the construction of the future of the selection of Algeria in the coming months and years.

Horizon 2024 by Ramez Zerrougui. The midfielder who trained at Ajax Amsterdam arrived in Twente in the summer of 2020, and signed his contract extension with FC Twente today. With its tentative end approaching in the summer of 2023, the Algerian international’s contract was extended for one season, that is, until the summer of 2024 with an optional extra season. The extension announced by the Dutch club at the end of the day rewards the player who is now fully in the Eredivisie for a year and a half. The 23-year-old midfielder has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season with four goals.



The midfielder is now part of the Tukkers, and during the matches has acquired the status of an international player introduced by Djamel Belmadi who believes more than ever in Zerrougui’s potential after 11 international matches and a goal in the colors of Algeria. Invited to speak on the sidelines of his extended tenure, the Amsterdam native shared his relief at continuing his adventure in Twente: “The signing of this new contract is a form of reward for the hard work and effort put into being able to advance to the highest level. I want to continue this momentum at FC Twente.. A common wish expressed in particular by the club’s sporting director Jan Struer: “We are very satisfied with Ramez’s performance. Seeing it last as long as possible here in Twente is a great thing for us. We thought he could still take a lot of steps. We believe Rams has a bright future in football.”.



Al-Zarrouqi knows the way ahead

With 59 professional matches played in the Twente jersey, Ramez Zerrougui has become a staple of Ron Ganz’s system, who is still in the European qualification race (fifth) four points off the podium after 26 days he played this season. A season in which Al-Zarrouqi fully found his signs, he developed in the midfield with more offensive responsibilities. The rise of strength which therefore continues for the Algerian international, realizing that the future still has much work to do until he reaches full maturity: “Seeing the role that has been taken and the progress that has been made over a season and a half within the team has been a pleasure for me. However, I am aware of the new steps I still have to take. Ivi at Twente, I see the opportunity to be able to do this to continue growing.”.

Fully installed in the club, Ramez Zerrougui continues to make his nest of choice. On the orders of philanthropist Djamel Belmadi, the second player in the history of the Algerian national team from the Dutch national team (after Karim Bridgey), he tested, thanks to the performance of his club, his first selection in March 2021. Against Zambia (3-3). An episode addressed by Al-Zarrouqi on the sidelines of its extension:It happened quickly. I managed to put the matches in the standings since last year. When I think about all of that, it’s very special.”.



A step back now positions Zerrougui as one of the men they will follow in the play-offs against Cameroon in eight days. A crucial deadline could allow Zerrougui to present his team-mates with a radically different face to the African Cup of Nations in order to present Algeria for the fifth time in its history at the World Cup.

DZfoot