REEL CANADA – Canadian Film Day will celebrate Indigenous Voices on April 20, 2022

The world’s largest film festival will feature Indigenous Voices on April 20, 2022

The Governor General, The Right Honorable Mary Simon, will serve as Honorary Patron

After two years of online presentations, REEL CANADA is pleased to announce that Canadian Film Daylive and person is back! Canadian Cinema’s ninth annual celebration will take place on April 20, 2022 and will feature over 1,000 events and dozens of films for all tastes that will be available on local streaming platforms and TV stations. In-person performances will take place in 600 communities across Canada and in more than 35 countries around the world.

We have the honor to announce that the Governor General of Canada, The Right Honorable Mary SimonShe is the sponsor of Canadian Film Day 2022. An official welcome from Her Excellency will precede every CCG show this year.

This year’s theme, Celebrating Indigenous Voices, presented in association with the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival, features Indigenous cinema created by filmmakers from many nations across Canada. There will also be panel discussions with the participation of several Aboriginal film artists. Over 25 Aboriginal feature films will be shown throughout the day.

Imagine NATIVE CEO, Naomi Johnson (Mohawk), said: “ We are pleased to be able to present the work of several talented Indigenous filmmakers as part of Canadian Film Day at REEL CANADA. We hope to introduce new audiences to these great films. »

REEL CANADA Board Member Jason Ryle (Anishinaabe) said, “First Nations, Métis and Inuit filmmakers across Canada have been making extraordinary films for decades. The growth of Aboriginal films in recent years is truly remarkable and will continue to be Decades to come. It is great to see REEL CANADA and Canadian Film Day celebrate these great films.”

Some of the notable programs across the country include:

Intimate conversation with filmmakers Alanis Abu Musaween (Abenaki) and Jeff Barnaby (Mi’qmaw) presented in person at the opening of the new Alanis Obomsawin auditorium at the National Film Council of Canada in Montreal.

An in-person discussion in Toronto, which will also be presented online, in partnership with APTN and CBC, with award-winning filmmakers. Dennis Juliet (Cree/Metis), Tracy Der (Mohawk) hosting Adam Garnet Jones(Cree/Metis).

In honor of the late film director Jean-Marc Vallée, in partnership with MediaFilm, with a special event in Toronto presented by Cinefranco, an event in Vancouver presented by VIFF, and screenings of Vallée’s masterpiece, crazyacross Canada (in twenty cities) and around the world (in seven countries).

Over 10,000 high school students from over 300 schools in every county and territory will participate in RCtv, an interactive live broadcast with a PEC-nominated writer and director. Dennis Juliet And the actress Brooklyn Litexer Heart (Cree/Metis).

default drop of grizzly For new Canadians and English language learners, introduced in partnership with Citizenship Canada, followed by a live question-and-answer session with one of the actresses from the film, Anna Lampi (ENOC) and managed by Ali Hassan.

The premiere of the exciting Indigenous movie in French inhumane He will be at a party in Ottawa with the director Jason Brennan (Anishinaabe), lead actor Samyan (Anishinaabe), and other film actors, with shows in Vancouver and Montreal.

This year, JCC and Telefilm, in partnership with Canadian Independent Exhibitor Network (Nice), will present a drop beansAnd the Night Raiders And the crazy In independent theaters in over 30 communities across Canada, with a question-and-answer session with actors and crew.

The participation of national broadcasters, including APTN, Bell Media, Corus and Super Channel, with the Hollywood Suite offering a full 24 hours of local programming.

More than 50 international shows will take place in more than 40 countries on five continents. One of the biggest events is the all-day celebration at Coastal University of South Carolina, with four performances, a reception with local dignitaries, and “Canadian Cuisine” on campus. Director indian horse Stephen Campanelli The film will be presented in person, while Colm Fiore The main actor in the movie good cop And the red violin Approx. will participate in the event. He will visit JCC’s mascot, Maurice the Moose, and his CCU’s mascot friend, Chauncey le chantecler.



The participation of several broadcast partners, such as Netflix, Encore+, and CBC Gem, as well as the Canadian National Film Council who will present JCC on their homepage on April 20.

Other events across Canada will have special guests, including Shane Belcourt (Metis), Sonia Bonspiel Boilo (mohawk), Jolene Commanda (Anishinaabe), Philip Komanda (Anishinaabe), dew Diwash(Anishinaabe), Zoe Lee Hopkins (Heiltsuk/Mohawk), Philip Lewitsky (mohawk), Banana Musanen, Joshua Odjic(Algonquin/Anishinaabe), Juanita Peters and Dakota Ray Hebert (valley), Odeskun Thesky (@Anishinaabe)And the Loretta Todd(Cree/Metis), Ryan Vermit (Metis), Ann Wheeler, Hank White, Alan Zweig

If you want to organize a free CCG event in your community, visitcanfilmday.ca/en/register And sign up today.

CCG is made possible by the tremendous efforts of our dedicated sponsors and partners who continue to support us year after year. We are excited to have many of our sponsors at this year’s event again, including Telefilm Canada, Netflix, Encore+, Radio-Canada, Bell Media, Hollywood Suite, Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas, CMPA and many more. The full list can be found at Sponsor page on our website.

visit canfilmday.ca/en For more information before April 20. You’ll also find us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram: @CanFilmDay and TikTok at @nationalcanfilmday and #CanFilmDay.

REEL CANADA Board Member Jason Ryle (Anishinaabe), writer and director Night Raiders Denis Jollet (CREE/METIS), Director beans Tracy Deere (Mohawk) as well as Jack Bloom and Sharon Corder, CEO and CTO of REEL CANADA, will be available for interviews.

About REEL CANADA

REEL CANADA is a charitable organization that celebrates the diversity of Canadian cinema and its ability to spark important conversations about Canadian identity. Through its core programs – Our Films in Our Schools, Welcome to Canada, REEL Opportunities, and Canadian Film Day (CCD) – REEL CANADA has reached millions of students, new Canadians and the general public.

