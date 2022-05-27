Remparts cataracts back to square one

Originally from L’Islet, in Chaudière-Appalaches, Borgo was still smiling when he came to the microphone, a few minutes after scoring one of the most important goals of his youthful career in front of 10,710 spectators.

I remember when I was young and came to see Remparts. It sure is really nice to score, in an arena like this, the winning goal in overtime related to the Edmonton Oilers’ first-round selection.

After the heartbreaking loss the previous day, the waterfall descended on the ice with a sense of urgency on Thursday, he admitted. In a 3-of-5 series, the team was unable to allow the Remparts to take the 2-0 lead.

Colombian stubborn

If Bourgeault settles the controversy, the Colombian goalkeeper is the true champion of the waterfall match, showing himself tenacious during the first two periods of the match dominated by Quebec.

It was very good. After two stints, we were without a doubt the best team on the ice. We had very good chances to score, but he closed the door. I kept them in the game Patrick Roy frankly admitted after the meeting.

The lyrics found echoes in his counterpart Daniel Reno, in a much better mood than the day before. The good news is that Antoine is part of our team, and in the qualifiers, it takes different ways to win the match.

Far from appearing poorly in front of the Remparts goal, William Russo also shone with 28 saves before finally fooling him with a shot from Jeb Borgault, just under four minutes into the half.

Goalkeeper William Russo Photo: Radio Canada/Frederic Vigent

It was a fun match with a lot of passion. You have to give credit to Colombian. I trained with him last summer. I know he’s a good goalkeeper and he saved the ball tonight The Red Devils goalkeeper shot away after the defeat.

The opposite Colombian did not hesitate to send him flowers. Rousseau did not give much on the other side. It’s a match where you had to keep your focus and not be the first to break.

The first trio ran out of fuel

It now remains to be seen if Remparts will in turn succeed in breaking the Cataractes goalkeeper as the series moves to Shawinigan, on Sunday and Monday. To do that, the first trio of Red Devils will have to offer more, Patrick Roy believes.

I told them after the match. In the third, they didn’t take a shot on goal after sixty minutes of play He referred to the unit formed by Zachary Bolduc, Theo Rochet and Conor Frenette. The coach emphasized, however, that there was no doubt in reviewing his three-pointers for the upcoming match.

The series promised to be tight and fiercely contested. Couldn’t be better after two games. Every detail, every attendance, every second, now, it’s a great competition. Description of Waterfall Leader Daniel Reno.