Reviews | Final District 31 follows

District 31 She pulled out in front of 1,740,000 viewers Thursday night, according to Numeres.

Marc-Andre Lemieux

Journalism

In preliminary data (without recordings), it is the fourth best result in the six seasons of the crime drama, which peaked on November 9, 2020 with 1,754,000 viewers.

The grand finale of the series also allowed Good evening ! For its highest ratings, with 941,000 viewers, far ahead of its previous peak, estimated at 660,000, collected in May 2020. On Thursday, Jean-Philippe Wathier greeted Luc Dionne, Fabienne Larouche and the entire crew. District 31.

infoman He also benefited from the excitement surrounding Commander Chiasun’s farewell. Jean-René Dufort and Associates, who prepared several sectors related to District 311,186,000 enthusiastic crowd from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., excluding year-end specials, a record for infomanat least since 2004, as Radio Canada did not have its fans for the first four seasons.

Confirmed ratings, which include recordings, will be released within two weeks.