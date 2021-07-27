Watch out for fake Windows 11, Mi Electric Scooter 3 and Realme Flash

Didn’t you have time to follow the news yesterday? Here’s what was flagged on Monday, July 26: fake versions of Windows 11 download malware, Xiaomi’s new electric scooter and Realme’s version of MagSafe are just as good. In order not to miss any news, think about Subscribe to the Frandroid Newsletter.

Fake versions of Windows 11

If you want to test Windows 11 preview on a PC, be careful, because some of the installation files are fake. Instead of installing Microsoft OS, you may end up with annoying softwareبرنامج.

Xiaomi introduces a new scooter

Almost a year after the latest scooter models, Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 presents, A possible evolution of the Mi Scooter 1S. It will share a range of up to 30 kilometers and an almost identical weight with it.

MagSafe on Android

It’s official, Realme It will adapt to wireless charging technology that uses magnets already in iPhone 12. It will be called DartSafe and the charging power should exceed 15W from Apple’s MagSafe.

