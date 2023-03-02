Russian Dalekoshl failed. The first tank battle of the Wolves took place near Voldar

Both sides sent tanks into battle, which moved along dirt roads and maneuvered around the trees here. When it was over, Russia not only failed to capture Voldar, but also made the same mistake that cost Moscow hundreds of tanks to capture Wolf: by advancing in columns that reached Lake, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

According to him, the Ukrainian military said that Russia lost at least 130 tanks and armored personnel carriers in the week-long battle for control of the city, located in the Donetsk region.

According to the military leaders, the losses of these vehicles were so great that Russia had to change tactics and resort only to an influx of troops.

We noticed the roads they were walking on, then we hid and waited, one of the Ukrainian soldiers described the Ukrainian tactics.

The chosen field roads were left more or less impenetrable, so that the Russians were forced to advance in exposed columns. The tanks and other vehicles were then attacked by Ukrainian artillery, anti-tank missiles and mines if they left the unmined lane. Thus, HIMARS missile launchers were deployed, which were used to hit stationary targets.

The New York Times revealed that the Ukrainian side’s claim could not be independently verified. Ukraine itself does not disclose its losses.

However, in the past few days, footage has been circulating from Ukrainian drones showing a number of charred remains of Russian armored vehicles in the fields around Voldar. I remember the sharp criticism of the actions of the Russian army in Vohlidar by seasoned Russian bloggers.