Someone drew the Russian flag over Denmark’s most famous symbol

The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen, a cultural landmark in Denmark, has been vandalized by unknown vandals. The Russian flag is drawn on a stone pedestal, on which the heroine of the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen rests.

The red, blue and white stripes appeared on the stone, which stands off the coast of Copenhagen, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the paper writes. Watchmanwho drew attention to the incident. Many tourists were able to take pictures of the damaged statue on Thursday morning.

Danish police said they inspected the site and noticed “vandalism”. Immediately, I got evidence that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.

The police will further investigate this law, which could be seen as an expression of support for Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.

This isn’t the first time the Little Mermaid statue has been the target of vandals. In 1964 someone cut off the mermaid’s head and stole it, and twenty years later someone cut off the arm of the statue. The head was stolen again in 1998, but the perpetrators eventually returned it.

It’s not even the first time someone has painted over the statue. The last time this happened was in 2020, when someone cryptically painted her with a “racist fish” sign.