Twelve women in the spotlight at Soapbox Science: “Science is not a matter of bearded old men in their ivory tower”

The goal is to popularize their research but also to enhance the visibility of women and non-binary people in science, a field often considered patriarchal. Women remain a minority in sciences, and the higher the level of seniority, the rarer they are.

“Soapbox Science aims to fight stereotypes and show the public that science is not a matter of bearded men in an ivory tower,” the organizers emphasized in a press release published over the weekend.

From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on June 25, Brussels residents will have the opportunity to discover research by 12 women, covering topics as diverse as climate, brain evolution in carnivorous mammals, starfish or health in space.

Four platforms will be installed at the Place de la Bourse. Presentations will be in French, Dutch and English.

Soapbox Science was founded in 2011 in London. The Brussels version is supported by the Royal Belgian Observatory, which is the host institute for Soapbox Science, but also by the Royal Institute of Astronautics of Belgium, the Flames Institute of Biotechnology, the Universities of Hasselt and Liege, or by the Federal Reserve. Office of Science Policy.