Sabers: NHL and Players’ Association take part in the Jack Eichel saga

Friday October 1, 2021 8:26 AM

The NHL and the Players’ Association are said to have recently gotten involved in the saga surrounding Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabers, with the two sides still wrangling over how to treat the star center’s neck injury.

That’s what TSN’s sister station Darren Dreger reported Thursday night.

“There is no real progress in this saga. But what is interesting is the presence of the NHL and the Players Association, who are talking to all the parties involved in this delicate situation. It is complicated because we are talking about a huge contract with important salary guarantees and an ongoing medical dispute. What is also interesting to note That teams interested in acquiring Eichel receive medical information as it becomes available.”

Last week, Sabers general manager Kevin Adams unsurprisingly announced that Eichel had failed his physical tests on the eve of training camp, and his captain’s title was withdrawn.

Adams denied that the 24-year-old was not interested in treating his injury the way Cypress suggests, and that his name would end up on the long-term injury list for the start of the 2021-22 season.

“I think it’s fair to say we were hoping to avoid surgery…Unfortunately, Jack failed the physical exams.” At this point, Jack does not want to follow the recommendations of the team doctors. We will continue to work with the idea of ​​finding a solution,” the CEO stated.

Eshel was limited to 21 games last season due to the mentioned injury. Rumors of a deal surrounding her persist and go back to last year. This gained momentum when his agents issued a statement in July encouraging Saber employees to trade him. Eshel then announced a change of bodyguard in August, with the appointment of Pat Bryson.

“The hockey world thinks proper Jack Eichel is a franchise player, and that kind of situation doesn’t often happen when a player is traded,” Adams said last week. We believe Jack continues to be a very good deal value and we will do whatever it takes as an organization to do better. “

Five seasons remain on an eight-year, $80 million contract that the American Center signed with Sabers in 2017.