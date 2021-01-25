Super Bowl | Dream scenario

The best midfield player in history, Tom Brady, against the best player of the time, Patrick Mahomes. It’s the confrontation that awaits us at the age of 55e Super Bowl, February 7 in Tampa Bay.

Thanks to their 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will become the first team in history to play a Super Bowl match at home, in this case at Raymond. James Stadium.

Hours after Brady and the Buccaneers won, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished the Buffalo Bills good streak with a 38-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

For Brady, 10 would be amazinge Participation in Super Bowl (6-3 records). They say you have to be lucky sometimes to be good and it was Brady on Sunday. The legendary pass didn’t play well at all in the second half, including three interceptions.

But Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who lost their fourth National Convention Finals since their last invasion of the Super Bowl 10 years ago, have been unable to take advantage of Brady’s objections.

That was the big difference. While the pirates took advantage of their first-half chances – they scored six touchdowns after their opponents’ turnarounds since the start of the playoffs – the Packers were unable to do so, especially after two interceptions by Jair Alexander.

Alexander played a great game, but the same certainly cannot be said of the other major players from the Packers. Brady constantly attacked Shandon Sullivan, throwing passes at receivers that he was summoned to cover. Kevin King made two very costly mistakes.

Inexplicably, King allowed Scott Miller to run behind him with seconds remaining in the second quarter and the Pirates sat in the Packers’ line 39. Miller scored an unlikely landing, allowing Bucs to return to the locker room with a 21-10 lead.

King himself was punished for interfering with Tyler Johnson late in the match, which dashed the Packers’ hopes. Even if the king hadn’t stopped him, Johnson probably wouldn’t be able to catch Brady’s pass.

An inquisitive decision

Meanwhile, Matt LaFleur, the Packers’ coach, made a questionable decision to go for a field goal rather than try to relegate as his team lost 31-23 more than two minutes before the end of the fourth quarter. And that the ball was at line 8.

LaFleur commented: “From the way our defense was playing, I felt that this was the decision that had to be made.

When not working, we regret it, right? Matt LaFleur, coach of the Green Bay Packers

While LaFleur’s decision could be defended as the Packers still had their three deadlines in the bank at the time, the young coach took the ball out of Rodgers’ hands and put it in Brady’s hands.

After the meeting, Rodgers also opened the door to speculation by saying that he didn’t know what the future held. Rodgers played an overall good game (33 vs 48 for 346 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception), but he was unable to perform the game that would have propelled his team to the Super Bowl in the final minutes.

PHOTO MORRY GASH, Associated Press Aaron Rodgers

Meanwhile, Brady gave the Pirates a good lead, including making several passes into a third position in the first half. In addition to Miller, Mike Evans and Cameron Pratt grabbed touchdown passes from No. 12 Bucs, who had 20 of 36 passes for 280 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. Chris Goodwin led the team with 5 grabs 110 yards.

On Earth, Leonard Fornett was solid again. Former Jacksonville Jaguars gained 55 yards on 12 carriages and achieved an impressive 20-yard landing with sideline run.

The pirates also got some good play in their defense, especially from the front row. Midfielders Shaquille Barrett and Jason Pierre Paul won three bags and two respectively, taking advantage of the absence of intervention left by David Bakhtiari.

Anthony Auclair in Super Bowl

For the second year in a row, there will be a Quebec player in the Super Bowl. One year after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, he will take on the role of Anthony Auclair.

Auclair was excluded from the match at Green Bay, making his fourth season with Boss, a team that could count on a number of good tight endings, including Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Pratt.

If Duvernay-Tardif chose to play in 2020, two of the three Quebec players in the NFL were in attendance at 55e Energy. Another Quebec player is Dean Louis Philippe Ladosur of the Dallas Cowboys.

Duvernay-Tardif classmates showed that they were clearly outperforming the youth bills by defeating them with ease. After the Biles led 9-0, the leaders scored 21 straight points in the second quarter and were never threatened again.

Playing despite a toe injury and after successfully following the concussion protocol for the past week, Mahomes was flawless. He completed 29 of his 38 passes at 325 yards, 3 touchdowns and did not intercept.

The Bills defense never found a way to slow down Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Hill has Olympic-style speed and has demonstrated it multiple times throughout the game, finishing 9 catches and 172 yards. Kelsey attacked the Bale’s midfield throughout the night, taking 13 passes for 118 yards and two drops. Hill and Kelce became the first pair of receivers to total more than 100 yards in two playoff matches that same year.

An incomplete billing puzzle

Josh Allen was going through a tough night at the hands of the Chiefs’ defense, who played with great intensity. The Bills midfielder did what he could (28 vs 48 for 287 yards, 2 touches and 1 intercept), but we were able to see that there were still some pieces missing in the Sean McDermott formation puzzle.

However, the Bills had their best season in 25 years. Allen has proven himself as one of the top five or six quarterbacks in the NFL, Stefon Diggs has added oomph to offense that wasn’t there, the offensive streak has become a force, and there are good elements of defense. If the bills add a major catcher back and middle in the coming months, they will be legitimate competitors in 2021.

But for now, Kansas City remains the king and king of the American Congress. The next and last challenge for the Chiefs, who played his best game of the year against the Bills, will now be to retain the Super Bowl title.

PHOTO REED HOFFMANN, Associated Press Patrick Mahomes will attempt to win the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

The last team to achieve this milestone was the former Brady New England Patriots, which lifted the Lombardy Cup after the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Brady will try to stop the boss from getting there in the fifth showdown between him and the Mahomes. Both midfielders had two wins each and Brady won the only playoff, the final in America two years ago.

With his win over Buffalo, Mahoms became the first midfielder in history to reach the Super Bowl twice before turning 26 years old. At 43, the phenomenal Brady just won ten awardse Conference final. Dream scenario.