Science Festival is decentralized in Hau

At Hao College in Tuamotu, CM1 and CM2 students rediscover the world of science on the occasion of the Science Festival.

Established in 1991, the Science Festival is organized every year by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation to allow everyone to discover the world of science and meet the women and men who are making science today. This event, which was initially planned last November, was postponed until May due to the health risks due to Coronavirus 19, and today the situation has improved significantly, and the party was able to hold it.

So this year’s Science Festival was held on May 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. At Howe College, CM1 and CM2 students from Elementary School were invited to participate in this morning. This edition takes the form of rotating workshops led by university students, where participants of various degrees will be able to experiment or discover new technologies, manipulate, interact, or discover new professional perspectives.

“It is an artificial intelligence workshop“Giorgio, a fourth-year student who teaches youngsters the practice, explains.”This is an opportunity for them to introduce the kids to new science things.Timeri Serre, Professor of Physics and Chemistry (SPC), confirms.