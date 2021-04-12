Science Po Paris: Anti-Semitic signs on the front

Anti-Semitic signs were discovered on Monday 12 April on the walls of the main entrance to Science Po Paris, rue Saint-Guillaume, in the 7th arrondissement of the capital.

The Institute of Political Studies reported that “this morning, hateful inscriptions, some of them anti-Semitic, were discovered on the walls (…) of the main entrance to the political science campus in Paris.” In a press release.

Violent and anti-Semitic stamps were discovered outside this morning Embed a Tweet. This time again the university and its values ​​are under attack We file a complaint of insult and incitement to racial hatred and wait until all measures are taken to find the perpetrators. pic.twitter.com/DqGLZ5hRv9 UEJF (uejf) April 12, 2021

According to photographs reported by the Union of Jewish Students in France (UEJF), the Star of David sign is crossed out, along with the inscription “Death to Israel” and “infidels” (“infidels” in Arabic) in black with spray paint.

I strongly condemn the anti-Semitic signs that have been placed on the walls of the Paris Sciences Institute this morning. There is no place for hatred in our republic. Higher Education Minister Frederick Vidal replied, “Everything will be done to identify and prosecute those responsible.” On Twitter.

The administration strongly condemns this heinous and cowardly act. A complaint is in progress. Sciences Po Paris said the cleanup is continuing. Another complaint must be filed with the UEJF.

For its part, the Institute of Political Studies said that it “continues its struggle more than ever before against all forms of discrimination and attacks on human dignity.”