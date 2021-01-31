Scottish pop singer, electrician, singer and producer Sophie died at the age of 34 in a “horrific accident”, “Trenddesif” company said in a statement on Saturday.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Sophie has worked with artists like Madonna and Charlie XCX, and was nominated for a Grammy Awards in 2019 in the Best Dance / Electrical Album category for her debut album, “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides,” which has garnered wide acclaim from The critics.





A statement from the beautiful British music company “Sophie” said she tragically passed away this morning after a terrible accident.

The text continued on Twitter: “Faithful to her spirituality, she went up to see the full moon, and slipped and fell by mistake.”

Musician, singer, producer and DJ, Sophie Zion, better known as Sophie, released her first single “Nothing More to say” in 2013.

Transgender actress, Sophie spoke about her trans in 2018 in an interview with US magazine Paper. She said, “For me, being transgender is in control, in order to make your body more in tune with your soul and your soul, so that the two don’t clash and not struggle to survive.”

Sophie teamed up with Madonna – who co-wrote her song “Bitch I’m Madonna” – and Charli XCX on the recording of “Vroom Vroom” and the single “After the Afterparty”.





French singer Christine and the Queen praised her on Twitter, calling her “wise.”

“She was rebelling against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, as an artist and as a woman,” she said. “We cherish the pioneers.”