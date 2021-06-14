Screening of a film about Claude Laforton in Calgary

The film is directed by former journalist Tania Lapointe. It depicts the life of someone who touched the hearts of thousands of children with TV shows such as The Bible on paper And the cut from the sun.

At the age of 81, he was still practicing origami, carvings which were much more elaborate than he used to do on TV because now that he was retired he didn’t have a deadline. He had plenty of time to create what he wanted in as much detail as he wanted and his work became more and more refined as he got older. , Dit Tania La Pointe.

Claude Laforton talking with Tania Lapointe. Photo: Courtesy of: Les Productions sur le toit

The work and history of Claude Laforton, who died in mid-April and was little known in western Canada, has managed to reach an audience outside Quebec.

The film won the Audience Award at the Whistler Festival and Best Documentary at the Twilight Film Festival in Tokyo.

The beauty of Claude Laforton is that there are many facets to his personality and talent. The director adds that he is someone who transcends generations and boundaries through the film. That’s what amazes me, is that the documentary can reach as many 7-year-olds as adults, people who speak French or English. There really is one unifying thing in what Claude does.

He was thinking forward of a way to celebrate the differences. in its presentation conspiracies of the sunHe invited children who live with illnesses or disabilities or who came from different parts of the world and celebrated those differences and it wasn’t something we saw. He had compassion, generosity and extraordinary listening.

Today, we talk a lot about these things, and we have to celebrate the difference, but Claude was already doing it in the ’90s. Quote from:Tania Lapointe, director of Lafortune en papier

Seniors in the spotlight

The third film festival in its fourth year. This weekend, it shows 22 films with the main third-generation heroes or with themes related to aging.

The goal is to promote a better attitude towards aging. Many people fear getting old Festival director Mitzi Murray explains.

We want to show that getting older doesn’t necessarily mean regression or fragility, but it can be one of the best times in life.

It is a false prejudice to say that a great person has no creativity, that something is dead, when I would have experienced the opposite with Claude. Tania Lapointe adds.

Older people are dangerously represented in the world of movies. I see a distinction of aging, but also a misconception that films featuring older people do not perform well and do not attract anyone, which is wrong. Says Mitzi Murray.

The local festival is being held online due to the pandemic.