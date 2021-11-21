Apple extends iPhone 12 and 12 Pro repair program due to audio issue in the UAE – Marseille News

Five months after Apple announced a fix program for audio problems on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the US, the company is also offering the service in the UAE. If you are a user in the UAE and are facing this problem, you can have your iPhone 12 repaired for free at an Apple Store or an authorized service provider.

According to Khaleej Times (via AppleInsider), the Cupertino-based company announced the UAE service program for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro produced between October 2020 and April 2021. The statement read:

“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a possible component in the receiver unit. The affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

Although Apple initially announced this service program in August, it is not clear how many devices are affected by this issue. Apple says:

“If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not play audio from the receiver when making or receiving calls, it may be eligible for service. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices free of charge.”

Khaleej Times reports that this issue is only the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, while the 12 mini and 12 Pro Max are not part of the service’s campaign. The post indicates:

Apple states on its website that it may limit or limit repairs to the country or region of original purchase. This global Apple program does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. The program covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for two years after the unit was first sold at retail.

in August, . I had previously reported about the same repair software for these iPhones. At the time, the company said a “very small percentage” should see the speaker fail.

How to Check iPhone 12 Sound Repair Program Eligibility

This service program is only for 12 and 12 Pro (not iPhone 12 mini or Pro Max) Your iPhone may be eligible for free repair if sound does not work when making or receiving calls Apple does not provide any serial number checker for this program, so You will need to contact Apple Support to check if your iPhone is covered by the recall process

Have you ever encountered this problem? Did you take your iPhone to Apple to get it fixed? Tell us in the comment section below.

