Seven days of training with Hugo Latulippe

Cinema night at Bercy

© Photo courtesy Lee Perseides – Red Carpet Hugo Latulip occasionally teaches writing and documentary filmmaking. He is one of the founding members of the first FabRégion in Canada and is currently a member of the Culture Bas-Saint-Laurent board of directors.

After two successful editions, the third edition of the Percy Summer Film School will return for this summer’s Les Percydis Film Festival.

Director and documentary filmmaker Hugo Latolibe in Quebec will offer a unique training in documentary cinema for 12 participants, from 15 to 22 August, in parallel with Perseides to be held from 16 to 21 August.

The training is intended for film artists who want to improve their expertise in directing and photography, as well as college and university students in cinema or any other field related to directing.

It will highlight the different aspects of documentary filmmaking and will more specifically include screenwriting and filming workshops. Participants will be asked to explore the Percé environment with Hugo Latulippe in a professional setting. The training will take place at Coin-du-Banc.

” Starting with your own projects, basing my teaching on excerpts from films from Quebec and world cinematography, attending the Perseides Festival together in the evening, doing team exams with all the necessary equipment in a group setting, through sharing a Gaspé week of good meals and general and specific discussions about the profession, I will try to pass on everything I know about the environment to survive there, as well as the ways to pursue a career as a documentary filmmaker in Quebec in 2022 Hugo Latulip explains.

Author, screenwriter, director and producer, he has been active in documentaries and television for over 25 years. After studying arts and cinema, he traveled the world with the destination of La Corse Monde. Awarded Artist-in-Residence at the National Film Board of Canada’s Studio of Culture and Experimentation in 1996, he learned his trade following direct cinema masters and craftsmen in Quebec. His first films were produced under the direction of Andre Glado. Since 2017, it is headquartered in Bas-Saint-Laurent.