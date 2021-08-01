sexual assault | The Archdiocese of New York has protected many priests for a long time

(Albany) The Archdiocese of Albany, New York, has for decades protected its priests who committed sexual assaults, a former bishop admitted.

Howard Hubbard, bishop of Albany from 1977 to 2014, said the diocese sent bad pastors for psychotherapy in the private sector instead of calling the police.

He made this confession in a statement his lawyer gave to the Albany newspaper. This was posted on Saturday.

About 300 lawsuits have been filed against the Albany diocese. Plaintiffs have until August 14 to do so, under New York state law. Some said they were assaulted decades ago.

Bishop Hubbard himself allegedly assaulted the palace. Prosecutors also accuse him of covering up attacks by other priests.

“When allegations of sexual misconduct against a priest were reported in the 1970s and 1980s, the standard practice in the Diocese of Albany was to temporarily remove that priest from his ministry and send him for treatment,” says Archbishop Hubbard.

He adds, “We were thinking of returning him to his ministry only if a psychiatrist or psychiatrist decided that he would not re-offend.” The idea of ​​getting professional advice was well-intentioned, but incorrect. ”