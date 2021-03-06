Short Track Speed ​​Skating | Charles Hamlin, world champion in the 1500-meter race

Veteran Charles Hamlin claimed the highest honors again at the World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships on Saturday, winning the gold medal in the men’s 1500m race in Dordrecht, Netherlands. It is his third world title at this distance.

Henri Owlet Vizina

Journalism

Seasoned skier, now 36, overtakes Dutchman Isaac DeLatt by several tenths of a second. Time 2: 18.143. Russian Simon Andreevich Elistratov completed the podium by winning the bronze medal.

“World Champion!” Said Speed ​​Skating Canada on Twitter, a few minutes after winning Hamelin, who also won the 1500 meters in 2014, then in 2018, said the veteran wins his third world title by distance.

Hamlin spent the first half of the race between third and fifth places before taking an eighth of 14 laps in the race. He stayed there until the end, on his way to 37H Medal of his career in the World Championships, and thirteenth gold.

L’autre Canadien qui participait à la finale, Maxime Laoun, a pour sa part pris le sixième rang avec un chrono de 2: 19,262, tout just devant le Hongrois, Shaoang Liu, et le Letton, Reinis Berzinz, qui a eté éliminé de The competition.

Of his 37 medals, Hamlin won 28 in singles events, including eight golds. His other nine medals, including five golds, were captured in the relay events.

The first podium for Courteney Sarrault

Early Saturday, young Courtney Sarrault, just 20, put her hands on the first podium of her career and took a silver medal in the women’s 1500m final. Sarah took second place thanks to a sprint that allowed her to go from fourth to second place on the last lap.

Image provided by SPEED SKATING CANADA Courtney Sarrault

The 20-year-old Moncton athlete traveled the distance with a final time of 2: 37.089, just over twenty seconds behind the winner, Dutch Suzanne Schulting. She had a final time of 2: 36,884. And the Netherlands is ranked third by Zandra Felsibauer.

Less satisfying at 500 meters

The women’s and men’s 500m finals were decided on Saturday, but no Canadian reached the final A table, whether for men or women.

Note, however, that Courtney Sarrault won the final B match at the end of the morning, having missed Final A by 28 hundredths of a second. Charles Hamlin, ranked third, after suffering a fall just meters from the finish line.

Finally, Maxime Lawn and Stephen Dubois were eliminated at the end of the quarter-finals while Florence Brunel, 17-year-old Treflovian, were penalized in the semi-finals.

A lot of feelings

Earlier on Saturday, Charles Hamlin and Maxime Lawn qualified for the 1500m final. He was recorded in the third and final wave of the event, Hamlin, and he is already seventeen years oldH Realms, headed for easy qualification until 13H Lap, penultimate of the race, as he slid into fourth place.

It was a review by the judges that ultimately decided that Dutchman Dylan Hogerwerf conducted a maneuver that put Hamlin and Hungarian Shawang Liu at a disadvantage.

So Hamlin was accepted into the A Final despite his time of 2: 26.639 putting him fourth in his fight. Liu (2: 48785), sixth in his competition, was also accepted in the final, which gathered eight participants. As for Lun, the ascendant in these worlds, he completed the first wave in second place with a time of 2: 20.819, 75 thousandth of a second behind Hungarian Shaolin Sandor Liu. By participating in this first wave, Stephen Dubois was punished and disqualified.

On the women’s level, Sarah qualified for the women’s 1500m final by winning the semi-finals with a time of 2: 28.896. Brunel played in the same wave and finished third with a time of 2: 29.311. He left 77 split seconds behind Belgian Hanne Desmet and participated in the final A. Brunelle came third in the B final with a time of 2: 34.413.

The individual 1000m events are scheduled to take place on Sunday. Hamlin, Laon, Dubois and Sarrault will try to add two medals already won by the Canadian Confederation.

With the Canadian press