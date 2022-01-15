Singles title, Felix Auger-Aliassime’s big goal in 2022 | you saw?

If the title, shared with fellow countrymen Denis Shapovalov, Brayden Schnur and Stephen Diez, doesn’t officially count as the first ATP title of his career, the 21-year-old prodigy has a taste of it all.

Auger-Aliassime, in an interview with Radio Canada Sports, explained that he is very proud to win such a tournament, even if it is still small. It’s a tournament that brings together the best players in the world and it’s going to be a big competition like the Davis Cup. To be able to put Canada’s name on this trophy and play my part, it gives me a lot of pride.

At the age of 21, Felix Auger-Alessem is set to crystallize his place in the list of the world’s 10 best players forever. At the dawn of the Australian Open, Quebec ranked ninth in the world, the highest since his arrival in the world circuit.

Above all, he wants 2022 to be his first title year, a rare feat he still eludes. His flawless performance in the ATP Cup final against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut has something to cheer him on.

Yes, it will help me in the upcoming finals, says Auger-Aliassime. In the first finals I didn’t always experience them well, but in the last finals I feel like I’m playing at the level I should be playing.

« I feel like I’m the player I have to be in those moments, the moments I love. When I was younger, finals weren’t a problem for me. I feel like this is where I can go deeper into myself. » – Quote from Felix Auger-Aliassime, the ninth player in the world

This victory confirms a few things for me and brings up interesting parameters on how to close a service match so well. She managed the moments well, and that bodes well.

He will begin his Melbourne journey on Tuesday against Finland’s Emil Rossovoori, the 90th ATP, who reached the semi-finals last week at the ATP 250 Championships in Melbourne. This will be the first duel between the players on the ATP Tour.

In 2021, Auger-Aliassim lost in the fourth round of the tournament to the shocked Russian Aslan Karatsev. However, Quebec led two sets to zero, before losing within five sets.

This time it is Russia’s Daniil Medvedev who is hoping to face him. The world’s second racket and the Canadian blockbuster are in the same part of the table and could find themselves in the quarter-finals, if, of course, the two players win their first four matches. It is far from certain.

At the ATP Cup, a few months ago in New York, Medvedev proved to be very strong for his opponent. The two of them trained together in a very short period of time.

« I was able to play with him and Alexander Zverev to allow me to position my game for them and see what strategies I could put in place to annoy them. I try to see what works and what doesn’t. » – Quote from Felix Auger-Aliassime

Daniil Medvedev won the US Open in 2021 Photo: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman

In the ATP Cup semi-finals, Medvedev seemed to have the answer and won 6-4, 6-0 in just over an hour.

He is tall, performs well and makes few mistakes, changes the speed of the exchange, is the prototype of the modern player, and it is very difficult to play against him, the Quebec tennis player analyzes. There comes a time when you find no more weaknesses, no more holes in his game and thus a simple movement becomes complex in your mind and you start asking yourself a lot of questions.

Against Auger-Alisim, for example, Medvedev waited to send his rival away from the service line. So much so that the average fan in her living room could legitimately shout at him through the screen for trying to drop the transmission under the spoon. The idea isn’t stupid, but it’s not great either.

On the outside, you think “why don’t we do that”, but I’m not used to doing that and I’m not necessarily comfortable with it. You have to play as you like and not change everything about it. If it keeps going like this and I can’t find any solutions, maybe someday I’ll use it.

The 21-year-old adds that it is true that there are things to explore against him. As long as you lose like last time, try things better and try to screw him up.

Auger-Aliasime in the Netflix series?

The digital platform Netflix has given a second boost to the popularity of Formula 1 in recent years. serial campaign to survive It shows behind the scenes of the Formula One season and everything the average fan doesn’t understand.

The digital giant announced on Friday its intention to produce a series of this type after the 2022 season of the ATP and WTA circuits.

Félix Auger-Aliassime has already had discussions with the team behind the project and hopes to be a part of it.

I think it’s a good thing that tennis needs it, that’s what Quebec analyzes. would be fun for fans And to conquer new buffs who are not fans Tennis is at the base and who can get to know specific players and get attached to their personality.

It would be nice to show behind the scenes the slightly surreal life we ​​live. The fact that we travel around the world almost non-stop all year, the pressure we feel in the tournaments and competitions that have arisen. There will be a lot to discover in a series like this.

Who knows, with any luck, Netflix will be behind the scenes of Félix Auger-Aliassime’s first title on the ATP circuit.