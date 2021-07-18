Skate will be absent from EA Play Live but the developers will be introducing ‘Something Simple’ tomorrow

Sure, the list of Electronic Arts summer conference absentees continues to grow. In fact, we’ve already learned that in recent weeks mass effectAnd the Dragon Age and licensing star Wars It will not appear during EA Play Live. And today, it’s the turn of the Skate developers to announce that they will skip the event on July 22nd.

Thus, Full Circle studio responsible for licensing selected on Twitter The reasons for this absence revealed that a small surprise will be presented tomorrow!

P **** what year?!?! What did we do well? Well, we set up a studio last January, recruited a group of talented people to join the family, and are working hard on the new game. We know many of you were hoping to see more this week but we are not. It’s not ready for the spotlight just yet and we won’t be bringing EA Play Live on Thursday. It’s still early days and we’re committed to getting it right, which means it’s going to take time. Our primary goal is not to spoil everything. You and us… to ski. However, we are happy to share a few things with you tomorrow.

So we give you a date tomorrow for what will undoubtedly be some excitement. As a reminder, EA announced The return of this famous license As one of the other things on her 2020 conference. After the studio has been hard-earned, we’ll have to be very patient before we see Skate Land again in our living room.