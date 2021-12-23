Slight increase: Dengue fever: 40 cases in two weeks

From November 29 to December 12, 40 cases of dengue were confirmed (compared to 30 in the previous two weeks). Cases have been identified in 13 municipalities. Dengue circulation was maintained throughout the southern winter at a higher level than in previous years. The arrival of summer and the weather conditions more favorable for the spread of mosquitoes (heat and rain) raise fears of a new epidemic wave in the coming weeks. We publish the press release from the province below (Image caption rb / www.ipreunion.com)
Fighting dengue fever is everyone’s responsibility. All Runionnais and combat participants must maintain their daily vigilance by removing mosquito deposits (anything that may contain water), by protecting themselves from mosquito bites (mosquito repellents, bed nets, etc.) and consulting her doctor from the first symptoms.
The campaign to raise awareness of protection methods and dangerous forms of the disease continues. The focus this week is on the use of insecticides and the elimination of mosquito deposits.
– Dengue fever situation on December 23, 2021 –
Isolated cases have been reported in 13 municipalities located:
– in the south (Saint-Pierre, Tambun, Saint-Joseph, Petite-El, Saint-Louis, Tang Sal),
– In the West (Le Port, La Possession, Saint-Leu, Saint-Paul)
– in the north (Saint-Denis, Saint-Andre, Saint-Suzanne)
During this period, no clustering of cases (dengue outbreak) was identified.
Since January 1, 2021
• Prs de 29850 case
• 1177 hospitalizations
• 4128 emergency visits
• 21 deaths directly related to dengue fever
– Recommendations for the prevention of mosquito bites and dengue fever –
• Protect yourself, including for the seven days after the onset of symptoms to protect those around you (mosquito repellents, mosquito nets, etc.): Continue to protect yourself, even if you have had dengue previously. Many serotypes of dengue can spread, and infection with one serotype does not protect against infection with another.
• Get rid of standing water and get rid of mosquito deposits: Anything that may have water in your home and throughout your home …
• Consult a doctor when the first symptoms appear: fever, headache, muscle/joint aches, nausea, vomiting… and take the sample in a medical laboratory prescribed by your doctor to confirm the diagnosis of dengue fever.
• If you are sick with dengue fever:
o Continue to protect yourself from mosquito bites and monitor your health, especially between the fourth and eighth day of illness.
o Consult your doctor or emergency department if your health condition deteriorates.
– Awareness campaign continues
The county and ARS La Runion launched a communications campaign on December 20 to remind all residents of the importance of protecting themselves from mosquitoes and effective means to avoid contracting disease and dangerous forms: use insect repellents, eliminate standing water, install mosquito nets and consult your doctor at the first symptoms.
Focus on using insect repellent and eliminating standing water from mosquito deposits:
