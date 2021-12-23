Slight increase: Dengue fever: 40 cases in two weeks

From November 29 to December 12, 40 cases of dengue were confirmed (compared to 30 in the previous two weeks). Cases have been identified in 13 municipalities. Dengue circulation was maintained throughout the southern winter at a higher level than in previous years. The arrival of summer and the weather conditions more favorable for the spread of mosquitoes (heat and rain) raise fears of a new epidemic wave in the coming weeks. We publish the press release from the province below (Image caption rb / www.ipreunion.com)

