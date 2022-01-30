Snow and Rain: Another Winter Storm in the Atlantic

new bronze

Winter storm warnings were still in effect Saturday evening at 8 p.m. for all areas of New Brunswick.

A total of 25 to 40 centimeters of snow is expected in the south of the province and 15 to 25 centimeters of snow in the northern regions.

Snow is expected overnight through Sunday morning.

In some places, gusts of winds of up to 70 to 100 km / h can occur.

By 8pm on Saturday, more than 3,000 NB Power customers had lost power, many since the early afternoon. Almost all of these homes are located in the southwest of the county in Charlotte County.

The New Brunswick Department of Transportation’s Department of Road Conditions is asking citizens to avoid traveling on multiple routes (A new window) from the province.

New Scotland

Snow gradually changed to rain in many parts of Nova Scotia on Saturday afternoon.

10 to 20 mm of rain is expected east of mainland Nova Scotia and most of Cape Breton on Saturday afternoon and the following night. Larger quantities are possible in places on Cape Breton Island.

Environment Canada is warning of the danger of flooding in the lowlands, where melting snow and heavy rain can cause flash floods and puddles of water on the roads.

First snow on Saturday morning in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Photo: CBC/Monty Mosher

Freezing rain is feared until about midnight, from Yarmouth to Halifax, as well as in the north of the Nova Scotia Peninsula.

Forecasters forecast, Saturday, additional 5 to 10 cm of snow in the evening in Annapolis Valley and County Cumberland.

In this county, conditions should improve overnight Saturday through Sunday.

More than 2000 electricity supplier customers Nova Scotia Power It experienced a power outage on Saturday afternoon, but service was back.

Atlantic sea crossings to north sydney has been cancelled. Halifax Transit buses and ferries operate.

Prince Edward Island

30 to 40 cm of snow was forecast between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Saturday morning , Royal Canadian Mounted Police Gulf Research Center From Prince Edward Island referred to in Twitter The condition of the road had deteriorated so rapidly that she was receiving reports of stuck or abandoned cars.

Zoom in the image (A new window) Trans-Canada Highway in Prince Edward Island during a snowstorm on January 29, 2022. Photo: CBC/Tony Davis

After the accumulations earlier in the day, Environment Canada expects an additional 5 to 10 cm of snow to occur in PEI by the end of the day.

The weather conditions became more complicated after that: alternating snow, sleet and freezing rain during the night and on Sunday morning.

Strong winds of up to 100 km / h, and low temperatures on Sunday morning are on the list.

The Union Bridge between Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick was completely closed to traffic on Saturday.

Newfoundland and Labrador

In Newfoundland and Labrador, Environment Canada reported dangerous winter conditions Saturday evening in parts of western and central Newfoundland, with 15-30 cm of snow expected.

Heavy rain – 50 to 80 mm – is expected on the south and southwest coasts of Newfoundland, the Avalon Peninsula and the southern Burren Peninsula, with snow accumulating in some areas.

Snow storm warnings in effect on the peninsula Great Northern, Southeast Labrador and Northern Labrador. These areas can receive 15 to 35 cm of snow.

On Sunday, 25 to 35 cm of snow is expected in and around Rigolet, at the top of Lake Melville and in the Canyon Churchill.