(Madrid) A heat wave broke out over much of Spain on Sunday, with extreme temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to take refuge in the shade or in the cooler pools.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) warned most of the country of a heat wave, with temperatures reaching more than 40 degrees Celsius in Madrid and Seville (south) for the second day in a row.

The first episode of sweltering heat in Spain this year is expected to spread eastward on Monday, before temperatures drop. Only a small part of Spain’s north Atlantic coast needs to be saved.

Some survived the scorching heat by turning to the air-conditioned exhibits at Madrid’s famous Prado Museum, which houses works by Rembrandt, Rubens, and Le Greco.

Photo Christina Koekler, Agence France-Presse A woman takes advantage of a fountain to cool off in Seville.

“We thought it would be a good plan for a day like today,” said Rosa Al-Fajimi, 44, as she queued to enter the museum with her husband and six-year-old daughter.

“It’s like this every year, and we almost forget,” M . continuedI Al-Fajimi added that they do not have air conditioning in the house.

Others went to nearby Retiro Park, which contains an artificial lake, or to municipal swimming pools.

Photo of Paul White, Associated Press Madrid’s parks were crowded on Sunday.

The city’s 19 outdoor pools filled up on Sunday: all tickets were sold out, while their capacity is limited due to health restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Authorities advised people to drink water regularly, wear light clothing, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

According to meteorologists, temperatures could reach 44 degrees Celsius in the Guadalquivir Valley, near Seville, on Sunday.

Photo Christina Koekler, Agence France-Presse A thermometer that reads 44 degrees Celsius in Seville.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Spain is 49°C.