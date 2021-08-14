Spotlight: Welcome to Web 4.0!

Be warned, this still feels like science fiction. However, this is what the future might look like. Give us a virtual future this morning launch. A future dreamed of by Facebook and its founder, billionaire Mark Zuckerberg in particular. The idea is simple: Create a parallel and virtual world “Where users will literally be able to” Log online “, for” Work, play, watch concerts or their friends ».

This parallel world is called the Metaverse, he explains Libyan : « dead, which means “Behind‘, in Greek, and ‘verseFor the English universe “. It’s a bit like the Second Life platform, the article recalls. It appeared in the early 2000s, and allowed its members to” Embody virtual characters and create their own worlds and content There, it’s the hit that catches where, with virtual reality goggles, we directly enter this immaterial universe.

Obviously that is not the case now

Facebook is working hard on it: nearly 10,000 employees are dedicated to it, out of the company’s 60,000 employees. launch You’re talking about billions in investments, but the newspaper wants it all to slow down.” Tech enthusiasts «:« All of this could just be the fad of science fiction billionaires Anyway, Mark Zuckerberg strongly believes in that, ensuring that Facebook will become a name for the metaverse within five years, by 2026.

And he’s not alone at the time, he warns Libyan. It has many competitors in place and not the least of them: Microsoft, in particular, or Epic Games, the creator of the popular Fortnite video game. metaverses who thus seem to have a future, though” All dangers and all transgressions It tells us that this can ensue Libyan. Financial risks, for example, in this virtual world; inequality ” will stay true “. And ” By facilitating the circulation of funds into fictitious currencies, the metaverse could also become a paradise for investors who dream of a completely unregulated economy. ».

Our actions may well help

We are already addicted to screens. Even the beach. ” Addicted to screens until the sea ‘, in fact confirms this Saturday ParisianAfter an extensive field survey. The newspaper went to check the question at Sables-d’Olonne, in Vendée. There, he notes, it’s the end of crossword puzzles, magazines, and transistors: ” Beach attendees in 2021 much prefer their digital counterparts. »

Just like Ludivine, a 45-year-old secretary who presents herself while nailing a bit of Candy Crush, away from the teens who stay home. more serious, Parisian Here he quotes a study conducted at the end of June by Nord VPN, the VPN provider. According to this study, French spend an average of just over 56 hours a week on the Internet, and “ One in three can’t imagine a day without reaching it, even on vacation ».

Even justice becomes digital !

This is it the world Who explains it to us: Courts continue to learn digital technology “French justice” Entering the era of paper zero “…better late than never, because” It’s been years since judges and staff came back from the great promises of the computer revolution launched by the Ministry of Justicelit, But this time tangible improvements are being deployed thanks to Digital Forensics (PPN). »

This project was launched at the end of 2018 jointly by the Ministries of Interior and Justice. ” Our shelves are no longer overflowing with files ‘, certify the clerk of the Blois Court, the pilot site designated for this PPN with Amiens. For this writer, it sure is a saving of paper and time. There are also no other files we lost track of anymore, archiving is simpler:” Now the keyword in the computer is sufficient. »²

On the part of the police also, in Blois again, ” Staplers and stamps have almost disappeared from offices “.But not galleys. On that day, for example, said an inquisitor” Found stuck for about two hours, due to the failure of the national system Currently, this digital procedure is being published in 26 courts out of 164. It is being rolled out gradually, but “ The road is still long “, this is the world. Like the metaverse, justice is without paper, so it’s not now!