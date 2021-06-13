Spying on elected officials | Nancy Pelosi wants to hear in Congress from Trump’s attorneys general

(Washington) Democratic Congressional Leader Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that Donald Trump’s attorneys general should explain to Congress their position on data confiscation of parliamentarians during an information leak investigation.

“We’ve undermined the rule of law,” she told CNN, saying “unbelievably” that former attorneys general, Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions, “said they knew nothing of this work.”

Photo by Elijah News, Reuters archive William Bar

“Therefore, we must testify under oath” before a parliamentary committee, the parliament speaker added.

Photo by Andrew Harnik, archive press Jeff Sessions

Democrats on Friday denounced the Donald Trump administration’s seizure of data from at least two elected representatives in Congress, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, and their relatives, including a minor, as part of an investigation into the leak of classified information in 2017. 2018.

Members of the House Intelligence Committee, it is suspected that the two men told reporters information related to the highly sensitive investigation of suspicions of collusion between Moscow and Donald Trump’s entourage, which poisoned everything at the beginning of the term. from the Republican president.

The data sent did not support doubts in the end.

The US judiciary also seized the statements of CNN journalists Washington Post And you The New York Times without their knowledge.

The right Now He also claimed Sunday that the department also requested data in 2018 from White House counsel Donald McGahn, a key point of contact between the president and the department.

What did the management do? [Trump] – Ministry of Justice leaders [autour] Ex-President – Beyond Richard Nixon, “Mr. . explainedI Pelosi, referring to the Watergate scandal that forced the former US president to resign.

The Department of Justice has been accused of engaging in “thug” behavior under Mr. Trump.

According to her, it is necessary to establish whether those responsible for this investigation are still part of the department.

It doesn’t matter the president, the party [au pouvoir]We can’t let that happen. Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in Congress

She also said she will decide on Monday whether to establish a parliamentary inquiry into the Jan. 6 attack by Donald Trump supporters on Capitol Hill.

A House text intended to set up this committee was blocked in the Senate due to a lack of support among Republicans.

This commission would benefit from greater credibility if it had the support of both parties.

“It is about an attack on our democracy, our Capitol,” M أكد assertedI Pelosi stressed that “the American people deserve the truth and they must have answers.”