Square Enix compares the PS4 and PS5 versions in the video

In this video, Square Enix compares the PS4 version to the PS5 version to show all the improvements to the game on the latest generation of the console.

Square Enix unveiled a video comparing the gaming experience Final Fantasy VII remake Intergrade to be released soon in PlayStation 5 With the release of PlayStation 4. before its arrival on June 10 on Sony’s new generation console, it is a good idea to compare the performance the game offers on this console compared to the performance offered on the old-generation console.

Most noticeable is the image quality which has improved significantly. Since the PS5 allows you to enjoy 4k at a frame rate of 60fps, graphics optimization is pushed to the limit and brightness is more natural in the PS5 version. The game of shadows and light is present, as are the effects of fog and smoke. In the PS4 version, the fog is hard to discern while in the PS5 version, it is there and enhances the game atmosphere.

As a reminder, owners of the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII remake In the physical or digital version, they will have free access to the next generation update on the PS5 if they have one. However, the additional episode will not be delivered with Yuffie through this update but will be available for purchase separately. In addition to those who obtained the title by subscribing to them PlayStation Plus You will not be able to take advantage of the next generation update and will have to buy back the game Final Fantasy Intergrid remake Whole.