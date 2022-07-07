Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2022: Cameroon condemned

After Zambia (0-0), the Indomitable Lionesses conceded their second draw this evening against Togo (1-1), during the second day of the current Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Cameroon is doomed to win in its next round.

The second time that the Cameroonian team missed the African Nations Cup in Morocco. The indomitable Lionesses did not learn from the mistakes made against Zambia (0-0) on Sunday. Togo seized the opportunity to force a tie again, this time on Gabriel Szabo’s daughters. The Cameroonians led after a penalty kick scored by Woedikou (28 .).e). Fortunately, Estelle Johnson equalized then by taking the lead, a free kick well executed by Gabriel Abode Ungeni (38).e).

Lionesses make Samuel Eto’o “lying”

So far, the indomitable lionesses make Samuel Eto’o “lie.” The Cameroon Football Federation president considers his country’s team the best on the continent. problem ? After two CAN matches, Nchot Ngoya Agara and her teammates failed to take over the situation. However, a few hours before this match against the little thumb of this tournament, the Cameroonians did not hide their overconfidence. A good state of mind, especially with Zambia’s victory over Tunisia (1-0) at the start of the afternoon, the Lionesses had the chance to finish first in Group B this evening.

So the winds were headstrong from the start, and they quickly took control of the match, but facing a team from Togo on standby, the incompetence of the Cameroonians quickly eroded the desire for victories. Catherine Bengonu is the first to miss a goal ball in the first quarter of the hour. He ended up with his foot too open to send the ball off the frame (15e). Then Nchot Ajara scores but his goal is not allowed due to a logical offside situation.

Cameroon condemned to win

Goalkeeper Angie Bao offered Woedikou a penalty that allowed Togo to advance without dominating (0-1, 28).e). The response is immediate. In a series of set-pieces, Aboudi Onguéné found the bar first before finding Estelle Johnson a few moments later for 1-1. The second half will be the same as the first, but without scoring two goals. The lionesses were sentenced to victory over Tunisia on July 9th.

