Stanley Cup Finals at Bell Center on July 2 and 5

(Montreal) The National Hockey League revealed its schedule for the Stanley Cup Finals series on Friday, and there will be at least two games at the Bell Center in July — the first.

The Final Series will pit the Montreal Canadiens against the winning team in another Stanley Cup semi-final series between the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It’ll run on the opposite rink on June 28 at 8 p.m., and continue on hostile terrain on June 30, also at 8 p.m.

The series will then move into Games 3 and 4 at the Bell Center on July 2 and 5, at 8 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 will take place on the corresponding ice rink on July 7, followed by a possible Game 6 on July 9 at the Bell Center, still at 8 p.m.

In the case of the final, it will be played at the American Club Ice Rink on July 11, at 7 p.m.

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup semi-final series between Islanders and Lightning takes place Friday night in Florida.

The Lightning are the Stanley Cup champions.

CH and Lightning have faced each other three times in the playoffs, most recently in 2015.

Florida 2-1 has a 2-1 advantage in the confrontations against Blue Blanc Rouge

The Canadian is 3-1 in four playoffs against the Islands, winning the semi-finals in 1976, the semi-finals in 1977 and the union final in 1993.

The Islanders had the upper hand over the Habs in six games in the 1984 League Final.

The last time the Islanders won the Stanley Cup was in 1983. It was the fourth consecutive championship.