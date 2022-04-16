Storm and similar damage on Halloween 2019

Quebecers will remember the strong winds that hit several areas in Quebec on Friday, a system similar to that of Controversial 2019 Halloween Stormaccording to a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“It’s not a system that we monitor regularly, but we see it anyway,” Amelie Bertrand, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, told QMI.

Because of the same disturbance that brought up to 80 cm of snow to Manitoba, the system plunged more than 120,000 Hydro-Quebec customers into darkness Friday night.

The strongest storm was recorded in Terrebonne, on the north shore, with a speed of 107 km / h during the evening.

“All peaks of strong winds were recorded on the island of Montreal and its surroundings,” Amelie Bertrand added.

Strong flashes have also been reported in Ontario. The city of Niagara Falls recorded a gust of 123 km/h on Friday evening.

The Ottawa region, least affected by the weather, recorded a gust of 86 km/h. Also in this county, 100,000 power outages.

On Saturday morning, people were able to notice the destruction of trees and the uprooting of temporary shelters in this sector, even if they were anchored.

As of Saturday, more than 20,000 Hydro-Québec subscribers are still without power.

For comparison, the 2019 Halloween storm recorded wind gusts of up to 113 km/h.

However, this phenomenon affected Quebec in general, depriving more than 900,000 Hydro-Québec customers of energy.

Back in 2022, the Friday morning system faded into Saturday morning to deliver a day of mild temperatures across the county.

-With information from TVA Nouvelles