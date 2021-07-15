Summer Sale: AirPods and AirPods Pro are on sale on Amazon and Cdiscount

Do you want to make a good deal? AirPods and AirPods Pro are on sale at Amazon!

In October 2019, Apple released AirPods Pro, which is an advanced version of the current AirPods with a unique design, noise cancellation technology and better sound. Apple has claimed that with the AirPods Pro, the company is taking the magic of AirPods even further, selling the new headphones alongside the more affordable AirPods 2 that don’t feature noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro, an indispensable device

The AirPods Pro are similar to the original AirPods, but their design is wider to allow for the use of silicone tips for comfort, fit, and noise cancellation. The ear tips are available in three sizes to fit different ears. While we’ve heard rumors that AirPods Pro may be available in multiple colors, Apple is only offering it in white, like the original AirPods.

These models are sweat and water resistant, with an IPX4 water resistance rating. This means that AirPods Pro have been tested and can withstand splashes of water from all directions, so they should handle sweat and light rain well.

AirPods Pro last up to five hours like AirPods, but only when Active Noise Cancellation is turned off. In active noise cancellation mode, AirPods Pro provide four and a half hours of listening and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge.