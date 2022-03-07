Television and digital coverage will bring all the action from the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games to audiences across Canada, March 4-13

Sports and EntertainmentBroadcast Feed Ads

– Comprehensive plan with nearly 150 hours of TV broadcasting on CBC/Radio-Canada, AMI and Sportsnet

– Featured competitions across all five sports will be streamed live across multiple platforms

Opening Ceremony will be presented live on March 4th at 6:30 AM ET (3:30 AM PT)

TorontoAnd the March 2, 2022 / CNW / – As Canadian Paralympians prepare to compete in 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in BeijingCanadian Media Federation for the Disabled, including the main broadcaster CBC / Radio CanadaToday, I announced plans for broadcast, live broadcast and digital coverage of the event starting from Friday 4 March to Sunday 13 March.

“We are preparing for the wonderful Winter Paralympics, and we are thrilled that fans across the country will be able to watch the Canadian Paralympics shine on the world stage,” he said. Martin Richardexecutive director of communications and branding for the Canadian Paralympic Committee. – The coverage of the Paralympic Games has improved with each release of the games, and this game is no exception. viewers in Canada You can expect high quality TV programming, excellent live broadcasts and constant digital and social media coverage.?

There are five sports in the program of the Winter Paralympic Games: semi-alpine skiing, ice hockey, semi-northern skiing (biathlon and cross-country skiing), snowboarding, and wheelchair skiing. All events featuring Canadian and other athletes will be broadcast live.

We are proud to offer comprehensive, multi-platform coverage of the Paralympic Games, and we wish the Paralympic athletes the best of luck,” Catherine TatePresident and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada.

The live broadcast will be available at Paralympic.ca the channel Youtubefrom CBC, cbc.ca/beijing2022 And the Radio-Canada.ca/paralympic-games free streaming service CBC Gem The Radio-Canada Sports app and the CBC Sports app for devices iOS And the robot Anyone who wants to watch the action later can watch on-demand events on these platforms, as well as Amazon Prime Video.

Live TV coverage on CBC/Radio-Canada begins on Friday, March 4, 6:30 a.m. ET (3h30 PT) with opening ceremonyin English by a veteran broadcaster Scott RussellAnd in French by Marie-Joss Turcotte And the Bino Hoot. The 10-day event ends on Sunday, March 13th with the closing ceremony. Opening and closing ceremonies will be presented with closed captions, video descriptions, and sign language integration.

Anime par Scott Russell de CBC Sports, la couverture de la fin de semaine de CBC sera diffuse dans les crneaux du matin, de la journe et de la fin de soire, tandis que les missions en semaine seront prsentes du lundi au vendredi 0h 15 , local time. Paralympic quadruple medal Summer Mortimer He will join Russell in the studio for the opening and closing ceremonies as well as appearing regularly on daily shows. from Montreal, and Jan Saint Ong will cooperate with Jean Patrick Pallux As well as semi-athletic Camille Chai For the daily broadcast from weekdays, at 1 PM ET from Beijing.

Devin HirocksCBC Sports, as well Jan Saint Ong And the Jean Patrick BallouxFrom Radio Canada will come in handy Beijing, to bring today’s news to Canadians. What is more, Victor FindlayCBC and the gold medal in the Paralympics Paul Rosen Provide description and analysis of semi-ice hockey matches in Canada. Wheelchair curling will be served by Matt Collin From CBC Sports and Triple Paralympic Gold Medal Sonia Judit.

New to the Winter Paralympics, CBC Sports Digital Series while i was sleeping It would be the perfect way to start each day without missing out on any of the highlights Beijing. From medals to exciting events, the host Jacqueline Dorey It will summarize everything that happened overnight and is important to Canadians. A sign language version will also be offered daily, thanks to support from the Broadcast Access Fund.

Our broadcast partner AMI will also provide coverage of the major competitions. The descriptive video, provided by Descriptive Video Works, will be featured on CBC’s daytime television coverage.

Sportsnet will rebroadcast the late-night shows on CBC the next morning on Sportsnet One.

For the full broadcast schedule, please Press here.

A team of 49 athletes, including 25 Paralympic medalists and 19 athletes making their first appearance at the Paralympics, will represent Canada games.

? It is very important for the growth of Paralympic sports to have a comprehensive plan for high quality live coverage, and it is great to know that everyone in Canada Will you be able to watch every minute of the games?, says Josh Dweck, Chef de Mission of the Canadian Paralympic Team Beijing2022. “These will be exciting and compelling games with great athletes, and our team performances will excite Canadians. On the other hand, I also know that the team Beijing He will be able to feel all the support that will come from home, so I encourage everyone to watch and cheer on every athlete.?

Led by the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), the Canadian Paralympic Media Consortium consists of broadcast partners CBC/Radio-Canada, AMI, Sportsnet and Amazon Prime Video, as well as digital partners Twitter, Facebook and MXZN. Broadcasting was made possible with the support of corporate partners Toyota, Canadian Tire Corporation, Petro-Canada and Bell.

Coverage and live broadcasts will be complemented by digital content on the CPC and CBC Sports social media channels, including interviews with athletes, highlights and live clips from the events. Paralympic.ca will be the hub for everything related to the Canadian Paralympic team during the games, including live broadcasts, scores, schedules and the latest news.

