TELUS invests $38 million in Capitale-Nationale: Qubec residents now have access to Canada’s fastest 5G network

By the end of the year, more than 70 percent of Canadians will have tried the TELUS 5G network, which offers ultra-fast speeds of up to 1.7Gbps.1

TELUS is investing $9 billion in Quebec through 2024 to provide residents and businesses with the network they need to tackle the pandemic

QUEBEC, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS is expanding its next-generation 5G network in Quebec City, as part of a $38 million investment in the Capitale-Nationale region this year to stimulate the economy during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents and businesses in the region can now access TELUS’ ultra-fast 5G network, which will help improve the health and education sectors for Quebec City residents, as well as boost entrepreneurship and productivity.

“This significant investment in our world-class network, aimed at rapidly increasing our 5G footprint, allows us to connect Quebec City residents to the people, resources and information they need in the context of a global pandemic,” says Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. Now, more than ever, TELUS is committed to ensuring Canadians stay connected, productive and healthy. Indeed, the expansion of the next generation of 5G technology removes temporal and geographic barriers and allows people to live and work wherever they want, without compromising their productivity or economic prospects. As we look to a period of economic and social recovery, our evolving network will continue to drive innovation that enhances diversity and competition in the Canadian private sector, and improves economic equity in the digital world. This will make it easier for us to address major health, educational and environmental challenges for the benefit of all Canadians. “

In the Openignal’s first 2021 report on the experience of using 5G in Canada 2TELUS, which analyzes next-generation networks across the country, won six awards, including the fastest 5G download and upload speeds, best 5G video experience, best audio experience and best uptime of 5G nationwide. In fact, the astonishing average download speed of Canadian users on the TELUS 5G network reached 166.2 Mbps, compared to 72.8 Mbps on the 4G network, as reported in Openignal report on mobile network usage in Canada . These results add to the many and repeat awards that TELUS has received over the years for the strength and speed of its world-class mobile network. Our pioneering mobile network, along with the investments and talented team supporting it, drives innovation across the country and delivers economic and social benefits.

By inviting several suppliers, such as Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia, TELUS will continue to expand its 5G network to an additional 20 communities in the Capitale-Nationale region this year, including Baie-Saint-Paul, Beaupré, Boischatel and Fossambault-sur -le-Lac, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Saint-Pierre-de-l’Île-d’Orléans, and Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury. TELUS’ 5G network will be available to citizens of 615 communities across the country, including 157 in Quebec, and is expected to cover more than 70% of Canada’s population by the end of the year.

In addition to the ultra-fast speeds, 5G represents a huge advance in capacity over current 4G networks: increased capacity, ultra-low latency, network segmentation, edge computing, etc. These developments lay the foundations for new ways of doing things in health and education by improving access to everyone, no matter where they live and work. L’évolution du réseau 5G nous permettra également de connecter plus de 30 milliards d’appareils, d’utiliser des drones, bardés de capteurs pour améliorer la gestion des cultures et de rendre les véhicules autonomes plus intelligents et – sécuritquesaires the beginning. It is estimated that 5G technology creates 250,000 jobs3 and bring $150 billion into the Canadian economy over the next 20 years,4 All of this is essential to Canada’s financial recovery.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion in network infrastructure, operational activities, and spectrum licenses in Canada, including $30 billion in technologies and operations in Quebec, and plans to add $9 billion in the province by 2024.

The investments announced in this release are in line with TELUS’s overall capital expenditure forecast for 2021, which was updated in the first quarter 2021 earnings statement released on May 7, 2021.

To view coverage maps and learn more, visit telus.com/5G .

