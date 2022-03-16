Ten people were killed in a queue for bread by Russian fire

The Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office said that ten people queuing to buy bread were killed Wednesday morning by Russian fire in Chernigov, northern Ukraine.

“At ten in the morning, Russian soldiers shot people queuing to buy bread near a grocery store in a residential area of ​​Chernigov. According to an initial report, 10 civilians were killed,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

The source added, that an investigation had been opened into “premeditated murders” committed using “firearms”, without further details.

For his part, the spokesman of the Russian army, Igor Konashenkov, denounced the act of “propaganda” by the Ukrainian regime, stressing during a televised briefing that “there was no Russian soldier in Chernigov (…) and there is no attack. There.”

“Thus, all the dead are either victims of the terrorism of Ukrainian nationalists, or it is a new stage for the Ukrainian security services,” he said.

Chernigov, one of the strategic regions north of Kyiv, near the border with Belarus, a country allied with Russia, was heavily bombed by the Russian Air Force after the start of the offensive on Ukraine on February 24.

Lyudmila Denisova, a human rights official in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, said that three adults were killed and three children were injured on March 8 in the explosion of an anti-personnel mine in the area of ​​this city, 150 kilometers north of the Ukrainian capital.

This was the first time since the start of the Russian invasion that a Ukrainian official officially mentioned people killed by these mines.