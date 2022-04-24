“Thank you fans and I love you” – Guy LaFleur

On January 30, 2021, I was fortunate that Jay LaFleur agreed to launch this new column. His legendary generosity allowed me to share beautiful moments with you. He was elated on the phone, his laughter was contagious and he was confident of winning his battle with cancer. Recently, he was very keen to get this message across to you: “Thank you fans for everything you’ve done for me and I love you.” This is the content of my conversation in my column with Jay LaFleur.

Hi Guy, Thank you for taking the time to talk to me. He answers: “I’m removing snow from my car. As soon as the case is over, I go inside the house to call you. Twenty minutes later, my phone rang.

First of all, how is your health?

This is very encouraging, because the doctors underestimated the number of my treatments.

Who is the first person who believed in your talent?

It was Norman Chouinard who helped me with my studies at Thurso. I have never forgotten his words, which I understand better today: “Man, someday, you will not be your own.”

Are you still active?

I walk my dog ​​and the treadmill.

Handicraft talent?

I had to change my four doors into the house. I made a small mistake by cutting the top of the doors off first. The result: four new doors, and a carpenter’s hire.

Childhood memory?

I often think of the wonderful times I had with my mum and dad, and the family gatherings at Thurso.

Great pain?

My son Mark’s health problems affected me a lot. I am proud today to see him impose himself in life.

Recently an emotional moment for you?

Last summer, I was at CHUM for treatment, when I met Derek Aucoin. The message of hope that Derek gave me touched me deeply.

Tell me about your agent.

Working so closely with my son Martin means a lot to me.

The longest trip as a captain of your boat?

For a few years, I went boating in the summer around Quebec. My longest trip took me from Montreal to the Magdalen Islands.

Longest flight in a helicopter?

I have traveled to Las Vegas. It took me three days to complete the trip.

A crush on landscapes?

On my helicopter trip to Las Vegas, I was amazed by the vastness of the Grand Canyon and the desert.

Musical talent?

I have no talent for singing, not even as a musician, I am not even able to play spoons.

Greater pride?

There is no doubt that my mum and dad were very proud of me.

Your first job?

When I was younger, I worked summers on the family farm. I loved cleaning the animal barn, manually milking the cows, and driving the tractor.

The first meal you prepared for your future wife?

I lived in an apartment in Longueuil. I made macaroni and cheese for Lise, but forgot to put the macaroni in the water. The result: a solid pasta.

Your first car?

Before signing my contract with Remparts de Québec junior, I had been riding my bike because I didn’t have a car until the day Remparts gave me a Buick Le Saber.

Have you always loved dogs?

Early in my career with Canadiens, I rented a country house in L’Île-des-Sœurs. They advised me that it was my dog ​​that I had to leave. I left with my dog.

Your first team name?

In my freshman year, I played in the Mosquito, Pee, Bantam classes at Thurso.

Favorite city in the United States?

Los Angeles, with its great restaurants that Quebec representative Donald Bellon, Claude Quinville, and Canadian Match Describer, and I discovered.

Favorite food?

I love to enjoy a good Italian meal and Quebec dishes for the holidays.

Did you like your experience as a restaurant?

Yes, but I found it a pity not to be present every evening to welcome clients.

A precious moment of relaxation?

With a big laugh: At Minnick’s barbershop it’s 6 a.m., while I’m enjoying discussing everything with him and nothing.

Your father’s influence?

When I saw him sitting on the edge of the boards near the grille in the forum, the look at me during the break was my biggest motivator.

Do you think you are succeeding Maurice Richard and Jean Bellevue?

I never succeeded Maurice Richard or Jean Bellevue. It is a privilege for me to be a part of this trio.

What does Quebec City represent to you?

Quebec is my second home. My participation in the pee tournament, winning the Anniversary Cup, my meeting with Liz, who later became my wife, and the place where I ended my career.