The attorney general who resigned: Trump is ‘guilty’ of fraud

The attorney general, who emerged from the investigation a month ago, said Donald Trump is “guilty” of “many” crimes, including financial fraud, according to excerpts from his resignation letter published Wednesday by The New York Times.

Mark Pomerantz resigned on February 23, along with other Attorney General Carrie Dunn, from a criminal investigation targeting the former US president.

Excerpts from the letter published by the US newspaper on Wednesday confirm that both resigned in protest of the choice of the new Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg not to indict the billionaire Republican.

In his resignation letter, Pomerantes wrote, according to the New York Times, that such a move was “contrary to the public interest.” “The team that investigated Mr. Trump has no doubt whether or not he committed crimes – he did,” he added.

This criminal case in particular concerns suspicions of fraudulent assessments of assets within the Trump Organization – which include golf clubs, luxury hotels and other real estate properties – to obtain more beneficial loans from banks or to lower their taxes.

The two attorneys general planned to indict Donald Trump on charges of falsifying financial documents, according to the daily.

Mr. Bragg confirmed the continuation of the investigation without the resigned.

If it relates to the facts themselves, this investigation is different from the civil file being led by New York State Attorney General Leticia James. I requested, so far unsuccessfully, the former president and two of his sons, Donald Jr and Ivanka, to testify under oath.

The criminal investigation had already led to the indictment in July of the Trump Organization and its historic financial director, Allen Weisselberg, in particular for tax evasion in connection with the income and benefits of this close friend of the former US president. The group of Donald Trump and Mr Weissberg has pleaded not guilty and a trial is expected in 2022.

Meanwhile, a grand jury has met on the aspect of suspected fraudulent assessments of assets, to decide possible indictments. It is in this section that the prosecution before the Supreme Court obtained the tax returns of the former New York businessman, the first US president since the 1970s not to publish them.

The former president has questioned his intention to seek his party’s nomination again for the 2024 presidential election.