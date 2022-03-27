The beginning of the sixth wave in Quebec

The easing of health measures in Quebec contributed to the recent increase in COVID cases in Quebec, and this resurgence was inevitable.

So thinks Benoit Barbeau, a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Quebec in Montreal (UQAM) and expert in virology. According to him, the increase in cases is also explained by the increased transmissibility of the BA.2 subvariable.

“We have to learn to live with the virus, with its variants and sub-variables. We are working to increase contacts, so the chances of transmission are higher,” he confirms.

According to the latest data from Quebec’s National Institute of Public Health, the province saw an increase of 2,203 cases on Friday. Two weeks ago, the number of new daily cases was less than 1,400.

We should not think that the fifth wave was the last. Even if we are now in the sixth wave, I don’t think it is at the same level as the fifth wave,” the expert gets angry.

He believes Quebecers should remain optimistic thanks to “residual immunity in the population after Omicron and vaccination coverage”.

way more aggressive

According to him, more efforts should be made to increase PCR tests and increase the supply of test sites.

“We have to be more proactive with regard to infections. The Quebec government must be more aggressive in trying to get a better understanding of the epidemiological situation,” says Barbeau.

For the fourth dose, it will be important above all for people who are prone to infection.

“At the general population level, we cannot consider receiving an additional dose of the vaccine every 3-4 months, especially since this vaccine is similar to the original virus,” he says.