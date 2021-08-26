The doctor knows disrespect why Twitch banned him and it fits

One of the most popular broadcasters, Dr. Disrespect, said he plans to sue the Twitch platform over its ban last year.

The disappearance of Herschel Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm on Twitch caused quite a stir on the web in June 2020. He was one of the most popular live streamers on Twitch, known for his disguise and broadcasting of his first-person games. It was suddenly banned by Twitch and the reasons have not been confirmed by the platform or streaming device.

The rumor machine took off quickly. Many netizens believe that Dr Disrespect’s crime must be serious in order to receive a permanent and severe punishment. While we still don’t know the reasons for his ban, we now know that he is suing Twitch.

according to DotEsportsThe streamer said during the broadcast, now on YouTube, that for several months he had known the reasons for his ban and that he was planning to sue Twitch:

“Yes, I know why now. I have known for months.” “And I will say this only now: There is a reason why we chase their ass.”

It is important to highlight the moment when Dr Disrespect was banned: a few months ago, he signed an exclusive agreement on Twitch for several years. Monetary details of the contract were not disclosed. So the permanent suspension of his account was very surprising for the community, both among viewers and other viewers of the broadcast.

After months of pressure from netizens, Twitch announced in August that its decisions on account suspensions will be clearer in the future. “Starting today, notifications to suspended users will include the name of the content and the date of the violation to ensure better clarity of the content on which action was taken.”

🛡️ Starting today, enforcement notices sent to suspended users will include the name of the content and the date of the violation to ensure they have better clarity about the content being acted on. pic.twitter.com/aAnrdEZoyi – Twitch support (TwitchSupport) August 9, 2021

If the prosecution persists, the poster’s alleged crime may come to light. We may know more about the contract he signed with Twitch as well.

