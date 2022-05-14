The end of a chapter for Paul Hoody at 98.5

98.5 FM has yet to renew the contract of Paul Houde, one of Montreal’s most popular radio voices, who will host his last show next June after 15 years on the capital’s most-listened-to airwaves.

The Memory Elephant host was at the helm of the weekday comeback show from 2007 to 2019, when he was replaced by Patrick Lagasse. Since then, hosted Paul Hoody’s Weekends Saturday and Sunday alongside his girlfriend, cultural writer Therese Parisien, among others.

The show, which will also be shown in Ottawa and Mauritius, ends on June 19, it was announced on Saturday. “The management wishes to redirect its morning programming from [week-end]”I respect this decision,” Paul Hoody said in a press release, without stating his desire to retire.

A well-known media personality in Quebec, the 67-year-old host spoke of his years at 98.5 FM as his “greatest professional experience in the radio community”.

It is unknown at this time who will replace Paul Hood at the helm of the morning show on weekends.

some movement

In addition to Paul Hoody, a number of radio and television stars have announced their departures in recent weeks. At the same station on the legendary 98.5 FM Night artist Jacques Fabi He will retire in June. On TVA, announcer Pierre Bruno He will also present his latest newsletter next month, while this week, Denis Levsk announced the end of his public affairs program in its current form.

On Radio Canada, departure announcements also followed each other. Dennis Jani won’t come back on top of the magazine grocery store next September. Host of the Morning Show on ICI Première in the Quebec City region for 17 years, Claude Bernaches Referred to on the air on Thursday He will face new challenges. We learned on the same day that host Michel Lacombe retired at the end of a five-decade career.

Let’s see in the video