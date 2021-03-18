The fall of ES Setif in Cairo in front of the people of Benghazi

ES Setif did a bad job, losing their second match in the group stage of the Federation Cup against Al-Ahly Benghazi 1-0 away, finishing the last half hour at 10.

Nabil Kouki’s men were surprised in the third minute by Al-Wadawi, who did not hesitate to line up for the Khederia, but after that the Libyan team was not particularly dangerous.

The Stevians are the ones who will dominate for a long time without being dangerous except for a blow from Gomorrah on the crossbar (31 ‘).

In the second half, he cheated, without a doubt, the best Algerian in the match was pushed into the penalty area without the referee blowing the whistle, in the seconds after Louafi with a cross shot not far from the tie (62). While ES Setif is going through a strong moment, a fraud is expelled to attack the goalkeeper (68).

The Blues will continue to pay in particular with a good shot from Malik Toure (72) but must concede a 1-0 defeat. In the other match, Orlando Pirates beat Enyimba 2-1, so no one stood out in the first set.

Federation Cup 2020/2021

Group A.

J2

Cairo – Petro Sport Stadium

Benghazi members 1-0 ESS

Cheat (69 ‘)

Al-Wadawi (3 ‘)

ESS : 1-Khedairia – 20-Debbari (15-Daghomum, 82 ‘), 18-Laribi, 13-Nemdil, 11-Laouafi – 14-Karaoui, 3-Merbah (10-Touré, 51’), 7-Djahnit (19 -Dali, 82 ‘) – 27-Ghacha, 26-Amoura (26-Saadi, 75’), 6-Kendouci / Entr. : Kouki

DZfoot