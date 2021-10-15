Dying Light receives a future PS5 patch

Techland is currently working on a PlayStation 5 patch for the original Dying Light, and this has been confirmed. polish man The studio responded to fans on Twitter today Ask for the update to be one thing, ask for 4K resolution and smooth 60fps when playing the title on PS5. He said, “We are currently working on a next-generation patch for Dying Light 1 – more details to come.”

When running on PS5 via backwards compatibility, Dying Light retains the same technical limitations as the original PS4 version: 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. The PS5 patch will bring these two aspects into the modern era; We can hope for 4K at 60 frames per second. The update will also be a nice little surprise for fans to check out as Dying Light 2 reaches the development finish line, which is now scheduled for February 2022.

