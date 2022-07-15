The Government of Canada has announced an investment of more than $320,000 to promote Aboriginal cultural experiences

Holidays and tourism, sports and leisure, COVID-19First Nation, CFG

Funding will support destination development and cultural education Whistler And the Brackendale.

Whistler, British Columbia and Brackendale, British ColumbiaAnd the July 13, 2022 /CNW/ — COVID-19 has had a major impact on the Canadian tourism sector, with domestic and international travel restrictions reducing visits to tourist attractions. The Government of Canada has established the Tourism Assistance Fund (TAF) to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector invest in long-term growth while safely welcoming visitors back.

honorable day Harjit SaganMinister for International Development and Minister Responsible for the Economic Development Agency Canada Pacific (PacifiCan), reports a total investment of $320,500 to support two projects Whistler And the Brackendale Under the Tourism Assistance Fund (FAT).

At Squamish Liloat Cultural Center, a $220,500 investment will fund the creation of a new Indigenous tourism experience showcasing the cultures of nations squamous And Lil Watt. Visitors are invited to take part in the carving of a 30-foot-tall rice canoe that will be installed at the center for the public to view. This major community attraction provides a unique and rewarding opportunity to connect visitors to the land and engage in reconciliation with indigenous peoples. In addition to creating and maintaining employment opportunities for the local community, the fair is expected to be visited by thousands of local and international tourists.

The Cheakamus Foundation for Environmental Learning receives $100,000 to provide Indigenous cultural experiences year-round at the Cheakamus Center, an organization known for its educational activities and outdoor events. The project includes renovations to the center, including security (COVID-19) modifications. Skwxw7mesh knowledge keepers (squamous) in the project to ensure respectful integration of new elements of Indigenous programming. In addition to educating visitors about the region’s indigenous heritage and teachings, the project is expected to open career opportunities for local Aboriginal youth.

The Government of Canada continues its plan for a strong economic recovery, in particular by supporting businesses in the tourism sector and community venues while safely resuming their activities. In British Columbia, FAT is managed by PacificCan, the Canadian government’s new regional development agency dedicated to strengthening the province’s economy.

quotes

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that all sectors have the resources they need to succeed as we emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tourism Relief Fund helps communities like Whistler And the Brackendale Offering experiences that make Canada a favorite destination for visitors from all over the world. These projects also highlight the rich history of local Indigenous communities and support Indigenous-led businesses and organizations.

– Esteemed HarjitS. Sagan Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Agency for Economic Development in Canada Pacific

Canada’s tourism sector continues to be one of the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. It recovers quickly, innovates in its products and services, and thrives. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements, and be able to welcome their customers back. It is also part of a broader strategy to help the sector weather the pandemic, recover and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until the tourism sector recovers.

– Honorable Randy PoissonaultMinister of Tourism and Assistant Minister of Finance

British Columbia offers world-class tourism experiences that contribute to a strong Canadian economy. Projects like the one announced today are creating new business opportunities here in our local community and giving visitors the opportunity to participate in the truth and reconciliation process.

– Patrick Wheelervice West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – sea to sky

The Community Reconciliation Boat is an invitation from the Squamish Liluat Cultural Center ambassadors to the world, and aims to bridge the distance between all the hearts that come to this land, who live here in esteem, and the indigenous peoples who have taken care of the landscape before you. Together, a canoe will be created, carefully sculpted by master sculptors, ages, First Nations youth, Whistler residents and passing visitors. We raise our hands to thank the Canadian government for its continued support.

– Heather PaulExecutive Director of Squamish Lilouat Cultural Center

We are grateful for this generous funding that will help expand educational tourism experiences in our region, and welcome visitors of all ages to experience the beauty, depth and vitality of Skwxw7mesh culture in a fun, interactive and engaging way.

– Kathy JenkinsDirector of the Chickamos Foundation

quick Facts

FAT will help position Canada as a preferred destination as a recovery destination for domestic and international travel by:

By enabling tourism companies to create new tourism experiences and products or improve existing ones, in order to attract more local and national visitors;



Helping the sector reposition itself to welcome international visitors by providing the best Canadian tourism experiences we offer the world.

Eligible applicants include tourism entities that primarily serve visitors, including:

contracting;



non-profit organizations, such as tourist associations;



Gang councils or other Indigenous organizations and cooperatives.

PacificCan is British Columbia’s specialized regional development agency. PacificCan promotes the growth and diversification of British Columbia’s economy by promoting innovation, improving business competitiveness, and promoting inclusive growth.

